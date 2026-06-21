Twin City Toucans bring semi-pro soccer to Bryan-College Station at Bryan High School

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The Twin City Toucans are bringing semi-professional soccer to Bryan-College Station, playing their first season at Bryan High School in USL League 2, a semi-professional developmental league.

Twin City Toucans vs Lonestar FC

Owner Rick Seabolt said Bryan ISD has played a key role in making the home venue possible.

"I mean, look at this facility. It's fantastic that, you know, the Brian ISD has been really gracious to allow us to use this. It really comes after, uh, being able to use the, the baseball stadium last year," Seabolt said.

During a recent match against Lone Star FC — a game the Toucans entered looking to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Loretta — the team was tied 1-1 at halftime. College Station ISD was also recognized during the event for their state championship runner-up season, and fans participated in a crossbar challenge. The Toucans fell by a final score of 2-1.

College Station ISD head coach Chad Peavey said the Toucans have become an important part of the local soccer community.

"I mean, we're all really close. Me and Jared are close. We talk all the time and then the guys through cavalry and it's just, it's a big community. If you get involved within soccer here in Brian College Station, you kind of know each other and you all kind of support each other and cheer each other on," Peavey said.

Local fan Lanie Lewis said the atmosphere at Toucans games is worth the trip.

"It's awesome. It's such a blast. It's such a fun team to watch. We really enjoy it," Lewis said.

Lewis encouraged others to come out and experience a match firsthand.

"It's such a fun environment out here. It gets loud, it gets fun. The guys are great. They're a great team to watch, so I would say come out and have some fun," Lewis said.

More information about the team is available on their social media pages.

