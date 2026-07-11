Twenty-eighth annual Aggieland Lamb and Goat Camp teaches families to care for and show animals

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The 3-day camp at the Brazos County Expo Center draws first-time campers from across Texas and provides a boost to the local economy.

Aggieland Lamb and Goat Camp

The 28th annual Aggieland Lamb and Goat Camp is underway at the Brazos County Expo Center, helping teach families how to take care of and show their animals.

For sisters Riley and Landry Beaver, the camp has helped shape them since they were kids.

"I started in the group one goat showmanship actually with Miss Christy Ramsey as a seven year old," Landry said.

The camp has pushed both of them to pursue studies involving animals.

"This could make you connections for college. This could get you started in the show industry, the livestock industry, come visit with us, come talk to us, come make some friends and learn about sheep." Riley said.

It's super awesome learning about livestock. Each session we learn a little bit about animal health and how to take care of your animals, and now I want to go and study animal science," Landry said.

Now they come back to continue helping kids who want to learn just like they did.

"To know the instructors that taught us as kids, and now we're working directly with them. It's really fun and it's a super good experience to get to hang out with those little kids and just get to see them grow up," Riley said.

The 3-day camp helps kids and parents learn how to clean, tend, and show their animals. For director Dr. Shawn Ramsey, it's an important part of the Aggie community.

"You know, some of my instructors have been here for 28 years. Their kids have gone through here. We have instructors that started out as 6 or 7 year olds in this pen, and now they're back, fixing to graduate from Texas A&M and they're instructors," Ramsey said.

Over 70% of the campers are attending for the first time. They come from all over Texas, which makes the camp a boost to the local economy.

"By the time we spend those three days in local hotels eating out, I know we've eaten out about six times since we've been here, we spend about $1,800 over those three days, and if you multiply that times 300, and you've got about, you know, $550,000," Ramsey said.

Riley is a current senior at Texas A&M, and Dr. Ramsey helped her change her major to animal science. Her sister Landry is a current high school senior who hopes to follow her to Texas A&M.

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