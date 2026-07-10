Travis Fields holds first-ever youth baseball camp for kids ages 7 to 13

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Day two of the first-ever Travis Fields youth baseball camp brought together young players for a mix of skill-building and competition.

Travis Field Youth Baseball Camp

Kids ages 7 to 13 learned from coaches with college and MLB experience, including World Series champion Brian Little.

"Just like anybody that plays at the highest level in the major leagues, you, you know, you gotta put your time in and, uh. Very important for these kids to keep showing up. You gotta be a disciplined athlete if you're gonna get to these parts," Little said.

Campers worked on baserunning, hitting, and fielding during individual drills before taking part in a baserunning competition and a coach-pitched game.

One camper, Braxton, said it was special to share the experience with familiar faces.

"I love it," Braxton said.

Braxton said it was cool to get to do the camp with his teammates from fall ball and that he felt he improved most at hitting.

Field director and general manager Travis Triola said the structure of the camp was intentional, blending fundamentals with fun.

"Baseball is one of two things. It's really, it's really hard, but it's fun too. So, uh, you gotta teach those lessons that there's competitiveness, there's, there's failures, there's positives, there's good. Um, so we wanted to teach the fundamentals for the first day and then how to use those in actual gameplay. How do we do that with scrimmages, with situations, the IQ, the knowledge," Triola said.

Coaches came from organizations across the region, including Operation Baseball, Texas Central Ghost, BVR Renegades, and Diamond Dynamics.

"I truly cannot do this without any of them. They're the baseball minds. I just happen to have a park to help them out with," Triola said.

Triola said the camp reflects the broader mission behind Travis Fields.

"That's why this place was built just to provide opportunity for everyone that we possibly can. The youth is so important, especially when it comes to sports. There's a lot of life lessons to be learned. There's a lot of things where you take that into your professional careers as adults, so why not start early," Triola said.

Looking ahead, Travis Fields plans to expand its programming. A fall baseball league is open to teams in the area, and the facility is also planning to introduce kickball and a softball league.

"This is a fantastic first step. I'm really looking forward to continuing our program. I think there's a big need for it in this community, and we have a fantastic facility, so I'd love to keep doing it. Hopefully expand a bit more, with softball as well, that way we can be as inclusive as possible and just continue with the opportunity factor," Triola said.

For more information on youth or adult camps and leagues through Travis Fields, visit travisfields.com.

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