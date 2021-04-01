Menu

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl LV win with 'tattoo' of head coach Bruce Arians

Tom Brady/Twitter
Posted at 8:21 PM, Mar 31, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians made a promise that when the team won the Super Bowl, he would get a tattoo to commemorate it.

Now that Arians has made good on his promise, QB Tom Brady decided to have a little fun and "get a tattoo of his own."

Brady's tattoo (which isn't exactly real...) shows Arians raising a bottle of Bud Light at the Bucs' Super Bowl victory parade.

As you may remember, that parade was a fun time for Brady as well. From the Lombardi trophy being tossed across boats to the legendary avocado tequila tweet Brady sent out afterwards, it was a memorable time for all.

This article was written by Dan Trujillo for WFTS.

