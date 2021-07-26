Texas, Oklahoma formally announce their intention to leave Big 12 by 2025

In a joint statement on Monday, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced that the schools plan to leave the Big 12 Conference when their current grant of media rights expires in 2025.

The announcement comes after reports surfaced last week that the schools were considering a move to the Southeastern Conference.

"The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements," the schools' joint statement read. "However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

Several outlets reported last week that the schools and the Big 12 will likely begin negotiating an exit prior to the expiration of the grant of rights. In past instances of conference shifting, schools have agreed to pay a fee to conferences in exchange for an early exit.

Texas and Oklahoma are founding members of the Big 12, which was established in 1994. The move will have major implications on the landscape of college football and basketball.