Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsTexas A&M Aggies

Actions

Texas A&M takes on UTSA Saturday at Kyle Field

Aggie football
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Texas A&M Football (Facebook)
Aggie football
Posted
and last updated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — What to know about Saturday's game:

  • Game is at 6:05 p.m. at Kyle Field
  • Texas A&M plays UTSA for the only the third time
  • Aggies are 18-7 in season-openers since 2000
  • Marcel Reed enters his redshirt sophomore season as QB1
  • Aggies return each member of their starting offensive line
  • Fans will see a special decal on Aggie helmets

The Texas Strong helmet decal honors victims of the Texas floods in the Hill Country on July 4. The emblem also honors the first responders.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood