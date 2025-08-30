Texas A&M takes on UTSA Saturday at Kyle Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — What to know about Saturday's game:
- Game is at 6:05 p.m. at Kyle Field
- Texas A&M plays UTSA for the only the third time
- Aggies are 18-7 in season-openers since 2000
- Marcel Reed enters his redshirt sophomore season as QB1
- Aggies return each member of their starting offensive line
- Fans will see a special decal on Aggie helmets
The Texas Strong helmet decal honors victims of the Texas floods in the Hill Country on July 4. The emblem also honors the first responders.
Standing together and wearing our hearts on our helmets.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) August 28, 2025
A green ribbon over the state of Texas in memory of the victims and all those impacted by this summer’s devastating floods. #GigEm x #TexasStrong pic.twitter.com/xuc0cdzXIr