Texas A&M sports roundup: Aggies go 4-1 across five events in February

The Texas A&M men's basketball team held off a late charge by Oklahoma to register a 75-71 victory over the Sooners Saturday evening inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman.

Oklahoma (13-14, 3-11 SEC) went on a 10-2 run late to cut Texas A&M's lead to 72-71 with 26 seconds remaining, but Rashaun Agee hit two free throws and after Dayton Forsythe missed a potential game-tying shot, Rylan Griffen connected on one of two from the free throw line with eight seconds remaining to put the contest away.

Agee powered the Aggies (19-8, 9-5 SEC) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Griffen added 14 points, five rebounds and three steals. Zach Clemence stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

In a contest with minimal runs, the Maroon & White played from behind for just 10 seconds but never led by more than nine points. The Aggies owned a 32-12 advantage in points in the paint and committed just five turnovers, including two in the second half.

Texas A&M never trailed in the first half but was unable to pull away, nursing a 43-41 lead at the half. The Maroon & White scored the first eight points of the game before Oklahoma evened the score on three occasions, including 24-24 at the 7:55 mark. Texas A&M shot 7-of-14 (50.0%) from beyond the arc. Agee powered the Aggies through the opening half with 12 points and four rebounds.

The Sooners grabbed their only lead of the contest two minutes into the second half when Nigel Pack drained his first 3-pointer of the game. Griffen answered from 3-point range 10 seconds later, sparking a 13-4 A&M surge that resulted in a 56-48 lead at the 13:00 mark. The teams traded baskets for the next seven minutes and the Aggies led 70-61 with 6:16 remaining before the Sooners made their final push.

The free throw line kept Oklahoma in striking distance throughout. The Sooners made 20-of-24 (83.3%) from the line while Texas A&M made just 11-of-20 (55.0%).

The Aggies remain on the road Wednesday for an 8 p.m. contest against No. 20 Arkansas inside Bud Walton Arena. The game airs on ESPN2.

Men's tennis: No. 16 Aggies open SEC play with 4-3 win over Ole Miss

The No. 16 Texas A&M men's tennis team opened SEC action with a 4-3 thriller over Ole Miss at the Mitchell Tennis Center Saturday afternoon.

Senior Togan Tokac handed the Rebels their first loss of the season after overcoming a first-set deficit. The Turkey native pulled away in a neck-and-neck tussle with Benjamin Martin to clinch the victory, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

The Aggies (8-3, 1-0 SEC) started from behind, picking up a win on just one doubles court. The No. 80 duo of Tokac and Theo Papamalamis picked up a ranked win over No. 40 Kai Milburn and Isac Stromberg, 6-4. Ole Miss picked up wins on courts 1 and 3.

Ole Miss (12-1, 0-1 SEC) carried its momentum into singles play, grabbing court 3. Freshman Markus Molder responded with a straight-set victory over Isac Stromberg on court 5, 6-3, 6-4. The Rebels answered with a win on court 4.

With Ole Miss leading 3-1, No. 78 Papamalamis began to turn the tide. The Frenchman delivered a straight-set win over Stefano D'Agostino on court 1, 7-6(4), 6-4.

Junior Kholo Montsi tied things up at 3-all after defeating Matthieu Chambonniere on court 2. After a close first-set tiebreaker, Montsi pulled away to secure the point, (5)6-7, 6-3, 6-3. Tokac clinched the match shortly after.

The Aggies next head to Lexington to face the Kentucky Wildcats Monday at 1 p.m.

Softball: No. 13 Aggies split Saturday doubleheader at Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic

The No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies split Saturday's doubleheader at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City, California, falling 8-2 to No. 6 Nebraska before rebounding with a 7-1 win over LMU at Big League Dreams.

In game one against Nebraska (9-4), Texas A&M (10-5) threatened throughout, leaving 11 runners on base while facing one of the nation's top pitchers in Jordy Frahm. KK Dement finished 2-for-4 with an RBI, driving in the Aggies' first run in the third inning. Frankie Vrazel later scored in the sixth after an RBI double from Ariel Kowalewski.

Mya Perez doubled and reached base twice, while Tallen Edwards also reached twice to help create scoring chances. Nebraska broke the game open with a four-run third inning, highlighted by three consecutive doubles and a sacrifice fly, then added insurance with a three-run home run in the sixth.

Sidne Peters was tagged with the loss after pitching 5.0 innings and allowing five runs, three earned, with four strikeouts.

Texas A&M responded in the nightcap against LMU (12-2), using a five-run fifth inning to pull away. Kennedy Powell paced the offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Dement added a two-run double to right-center, while Paislie Allen drove in a run with a single and stole a base. Micaela Wark and Vrazel each recorded an RBI during the frame.

Sydney Lessentine delivered a dominant performance in the circle, tossing a complete game while allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts. The lone LMU run came on a solo home run in the sixth inning.

The Aggies struck first in the second inning when Dement scored on a wild pitch before Powell followed with an RBI triple to right-center. Texas A&M finished the night with nine hits and drew four walks.

Dement led the Aggies going 4-for-8 with a double, three RBI and two runs across both games. Edwards drew a team-high three walks while going 2-for-5 with one run. Powell and Perez reached base safely in both games, extending their on-base streaks to 18 games. Peters recorded career strikeout No. 150 after fanning the third batter she faced.

Women's tennis: No. 5 Aggies defeat No. 10 Texas in Lone Star Showdown, 4-3

The No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis team defeated the No. 10 Texas Longhorns, 4-3, in Sunday's Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

With the victory, the Aggies extended their home winning streak to 76 matches and have now defeated Texas nine times in the last 12 meetings.

Texas A&M (9-2, 1-0) secured the doubles point on courts 3 and 1 to take an early 1-0 lead. The Maroon & White struck first on court 3, where Daria Smetannikov and Lexington Reed handled Eszter Meri and Salma Drugdova, 6-2. Texas (5-3, 0-1) responded on court 2, as Carmen Herea and Mathilde Ngijol-Carré defeated Violeta Martinez and Ilinca Amariei, 6-4. With the point on the line, No. 15 Mia Kupres and Lucciana Perez delivered on court 1, grinding out a 7-5 victory over Elizabeth Ionescu and Salma Drugdova to clinch the advantage for the Aggies.

Texas A&M carried its momentum into singles play, striking first on court 2 as No. 5 Perez delivered a 6-1, 6-1 victory over No. 21 Anastasia Abbagnato. Martinez added to the tally on court 5, topping Mansfield, 6-2, 6-3.

The Longhorns answered on court 4 as McNeil defeated Reed, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2. On court 6, Ionescu claimed a tiebreaking set over No. 125 Smetannikov, 6-4, 7-6(5), before Amariei battled back against Meri to clinch the match on court 3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

After the match was clinched in Texas A&M's favor, Texas picked up one more point on court 1 over No. 35 Kupres, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, to make the final score 4-3.

The Aggies return to action Friday when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to face Vanderbilt in a 5 p.m. contest at Currey Tennis Center.

Women's basketball: Aggies dominate Arkansas 78-57 on senior day for third straight win

The Texas A&M women's basketball team dominated Arkansas, 78-57, on senior day for its third consecutive win Sunday inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies (12-11, 5-9 SEC) were led by Ny'Ceara Pryor, who recorded 16 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and three steals, and Fatmata Janneh, who tallied 11 points and 13 rebounds. The pair have now recorded double-doubles in three straight games. Pryor became the first player to record three straight double-doubles in points and assists in SEC play since Whitney Boddie of Auburn accomplished the feat in 2009.

Jordan Webster, Lauren Ware and Salese Blow each scored 10 or more points, giving the Aggies five players in double figures for the second time this season. Texas A&M has now won three straight SEC games for the first time since 2022, when they defeated Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Kentucky.

Texas A&M jumped out to a quick 13-5 lead within the first 5:03 of the game behind Janneh's seven-point outburst. The Razorbacks cut into the deficit to close out the quarter, but the Aggies held a 15-11 advantage going into the second period.

Webster created momentum in the second quarter, firing off two 3-pointers that pushed the lead to 29-19 with 3:55 remaining. Janae Kent and Pryor helped maintain a double-digit advantage, 36-25, at the end of the period. Going into halftime, Janneh finished with seven points and 10 rebounds while Pryor had seven points and eight assists.

The Aggie offense stayed hot in the second half, as a pair of 3-pointers from Pryor and Webster, followed by five points from Ware, pushed the lead to 49-31 with 6:36 remaining in the third. Blow added eight points in the quarter behind two 3-pointers, shooting a perfect 3-of-3 from the field. Pryor capped off her seven-point quarter with a tough layup in the remaining seconds as Texas A&M led 63-43 going into the fourth.

The Maroon & White never allowed Arkansas (11-18, 0-14 SEC) to get back into the game in the fourth quarter, securing the 78-57 victory.

Pryor tallied her seventh double-double of the season. The Aggies are a perfect 7-0 when Pryor registers a double-double this season. Janneh recorded the 10th double-double of her season and 37th of her career. Blow logged her fourth game of the season scoring in double figures.

Texas A&M hosts its final home game of the season Thursday at 7 p.m. versus Mississippi State. It will be the team's second-to-last regular season contest before the SEC Tournament starting March 4th.

