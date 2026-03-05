Texas A&M softball pitcher throws first perfect game in more than 20 years

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M softball pitcher Kate Munnerlyn threw 5 perfect innings against Kennesaw State at the Davis Diamond on Thursday, marking the program's first perfect game in 21 years.

Munnerlyn recorded 15 straight outs in the Aggies' 8-0 run-rule victory to open the Texas A&M Invitational. She said the magnitude of the moment didn't hit her until the final inning.

"No, till the 5th. I had a feeling because like the whole game, I was thinking like, oh I don't have a no, I don't have a, I, well, I have a no-hitter, but I wasn't thinking perfect game at all till um the last inning, they were like, get it done, and I was like, all right, I'm gonna get it done," Munnerlyn said.

Head coach Trisha Ford said Munnerlyn's command is the key to her success.

"Munnerlyn, yeah. Can she throw her rise arm side and can she throw a glove side? You know, she has a changeup and an off speed. Like can she control her pitches that are supposed to be down in the zone and keep them down and the ones that are up in the zone up?" Ford said.

Munnerlyn is part of a strong pitching staff that is holding opponents to a .221 average, along with 137 strikeouts in 139 innings.

The Aggies are now looking ahead to a matchup against Louisiana Tech on Wednesday before traveling to the San Marcos Classic starting Friday.

