Texas A&M Softball looks to stack wins, tough conversations keeping the team ready

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M Softball has been on a heater since the final game against Texas winning seven of their last eight games. The offense continues to pass the bat scoring seven or more runs in four of those games.

After a tough first two games of the Lone Star Showdown in Austin, the team had to look in the mirror and push each other. It wasn't long after the players stepped up.

"they had, a pretty heart to heart conversation, I believe it was either right before the Georgia series or right after of just like, I think we need to address a couple of, just like what, where our heads are at and I think their ability to have grown-up conversations in tough situations, I think, says a lot about who they are and how much respect they have for each other," Head Coach Trisha Ford said.

Ford is in year three as Head Coach of the Aggies where she has continued to build her program's culture. She is working to instill every player with a grit on and off the field.

"Whenever you come and play in this program, for me, whether it be 1 year, 23, you know, whatever that looks like, you, I want you to leave with the ability to battle the heck out of everything. And I think that's one characteristic that we have taken from program to program of just being able to be gritty and fight..." Ford Said.

The Aggies travel north tonight to play the Baylor Bears in a mid week match up. It's a homecoming game for outfielder Kelsey Mathis. Mathis, who says she was recruited by Baylor, said the Aggies were the right call for her to get away from home.

"I really just wanted to get out of Waco I had been there for so long. College Station was close enough for me. It's exciting to go back home," Mathis said.

First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.