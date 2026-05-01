Texas A&M men's basketball adds senior transfer Tyshawn Archie to 2026-27 roster

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M men's basketball has added senior transfer Tyshawn Archie to its 2026-27 roster, head coach Bucky McMillan announced Friday.

Archie spent the 2025-26 season at McNeese, where he started 23 of 34 games as a junior, averaging 14.3 points, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He earned First Team All-Southland Conference honors after helping lead the Cowboys to a conference tournament title and an NCAA Tournament berth. His scoring average, 56 total steals and 96 total assists ranked among the top 10 in the league.

The Houston native previously spent two seasons at Tulsa. As a sophomore, he made 15 starts in 31 appearances, averaging 9.3 points and 2.0 rebounds and scoring in double figures 16 times, including a season-high 19 points against UTSA. Following the 2023-24 season, Archie was named to the American Athletic Conference All-Freshman Team after playing in all 31 games as a newcomer, averaging 7.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14.6 minutes per game.

The 6-1, 165-pound guard finished his high school career at SPIRE Academy in Ohio, averaging 17.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals in his lone season there. He previously earned First Team Class 6A All-District honors as a junior at C.E. King High School in Houston.