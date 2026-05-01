Texas A&M men's basketball adds junior transfer Jalen Shelley to 2026-27 roster

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M men's basketball has added junior transfer Jalen Shelley to the 2026-27 roster, head coach Bucky McMillan announced Thursday.

Shelley played the 2025-26 season at LMU after spending his freshman year at USC. The 6'8", 210-pound forward started the first 25 games of the season before being sidelined by an injury. He averaged 13.7 points per game and ranked among the top 6 in the West Coast Conference with 6.6 rebounds per game, including a 5.6 per-game average on the defensive boards.

Shelley registered 4 double-doubles and 4 20-point games on the year, scoring a career-high 27 points at San Francisco. He came close to a fifth double-double with 24 points and 9 rebounds in his final game of the season. Shelley earned All-WCC Honorable Mention accolades following his lone season with the Lions.

In his first collegiate season, Shelley played in 22 games for the Trojans, making one start. The Little Elm, Texas, native scored a season-high 10 points against Purdue and pulled down a season-best 8 rebounds against Maryland.

Shelley closed out his high school career at Link Academy in Missouri, leading the team to the semifinals of the 2024 Chipotle Nationals. As a junior, he played at Plano Prestonwood Christian High School, where he helped the team to a 26-6 record and a TAPPS 6A state title after averaging 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.