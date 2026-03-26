Texas A&M football players showcase their skills for all 32 NFL teams during annual Pro Day workouts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Scouts from all 32 NFL teams gathered at the Coolidge Practice Facility to watch 23 Texas A&M football players showcase their skills.

TAMU Pro Day

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was among the representatives in attendance. Players had the opportunity to participate in standard NFL Combine drills and position-specific on-field drills.

Several players stood out during the workout. Taurean York ran an unofficial 4.46 40-yard dash and completed a fluid 3-cone drill.

EJ Smith, the son of Emmitt Smith, had a great workout. Smith said his determination helped him perform today.

"I mean, not only here but my whole life prepared me for this moment. I mean, I've been through so much, I mean injuries after injuries, being able to persevere through that, and on top of that, just being able to compete with, you know, a bunch of great guys every day, you know, that was a blessing as well, and they just pushed me to a higher level. And so I'm just trying to make sure I'll be able to do that at the next level too," Smith said.

Tyreek Chappell boasted a 10-foot-2 broad jump.

Tyler Onyedim ran an unofficial 5.1 40-yard dash at 295 pounds and recorded 24 reps on the bench press.

"Not for real, you know, it's been it's been a hectic journey, but, you know, God willing I hear my name called, that's when I'm gonna be like, yeah, I actually did it, but, you know, obviously the job's not gonna be done for sure," Onyedim said.

Other notable performances included Albert Regis, who recorded 27 reps on the bench press, and Le'Veon Moss, who jumped 9-foot-11 in the broad jump. Kicker Randy Bond also hit a 53-yard field goal.

The players will have to wait until the NFL Draft begins on April 23 to hopefully see their dreams come true.

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