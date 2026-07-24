Texas A&M football players, coaches share expectations at SEC Media Day

TAMPA, Florida (KRHD) — Texas A&M football officially kicked off the SEC season at SEC Media Day in Tampa Bay, Florida. Head coach Mike Elko, quarterback Marcel Reed, linebacker Damian Sanford, and safety Marcus Ratcliffe all shared insight on what to expect this fall.

SEC Media Days

Elko spoke about why the work done in the offseason could make this his best team yet.

"Is build that foundation of work ethic, throughout the offseason, in those moments when nobody's watching, in those moments when people aren't paying attention. And I think each year that has grown, and I think this group probably understands that better than any other group that we've had," Elko said.

Reed was in attendance, becoming the first signal caller since Kellen Mond to represent the Aggies at the event. When asked about new offensive coordinator Holman Wiggins, Reed said he feels confident in the players around him to help create opportunities.

"I'm really excited to get the ball to my receivers again. We have some really good guys outside. Returning guys, Ashton Bethal Roman, Mario Craver, and Terry Bussey. And then Isaiah Horton coming in and being that big ex-receiver was a good pickup from the portal," Reed said.

Many fans' biggest question heading into the event was the health of linebacker Damian Sanford, who suffered an injury at the spring game. Elko detailed Sanford's recovery and said he expects him to still have a major role.

"The game was on Saturday. He had surgery on Monday. He got released from the hospital on Tuesday. And when I walked into our end of semester meeting Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m., he was sitting in a front row seat," Elko said.

Sanford spoke about his love for Texas A&M since he was a kid. Now a team captain, Sanford said he is working to uphold the team's core values.

"Grind, we have that on every wall, in the hallways, have that in the stadium, have that on the field. It's a grit, religious effort, integrity, now, dependability. That's all we preach every day," Sanford said.

The Aggies' first game will be against Missouri State at home on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m. Central.