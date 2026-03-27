Texas A&M catcher talks nickname, MLB draft dreams

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M catcher Connor "Bear" Harrison is chasing a dream of being selected in the MLB Draft while helping the Aggies build on their season.

Bear Harrison Player Profile

Harrison earned his unique nickname when he was 4 or 5 years old while attending his older brother's baseball games.

"Every single time like I'd, I'd be there, I'd be climbing trees. I'd be getting dirty just doing crazy stuff, throwing the ball against the wall and all the parents around, around my parents were like, he kind of acts like a bear, so they started calling me bear there and then ever since then I it's kind of just stuck with that's all I remember," Harrison said.

That older brother is Kyle Harrison, a starting pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers. Kyle is part of the reason Bear plays behind the plate.

"You know, when he started getting really good at pitching around high school, I was the guy at home that would be catching his bullpens, getting down, playing catch with them, so it kind of made me fall in love with catching once I got into high school," Harrison said.

As Harrison looks to lead his teammates by example, the Aggies are focusing on improving after every matchup.

"I think we're just learning from our mistakes and learning from each game, whether it's losing or winning you know we've won some games that have been close and we learned from that and we've lost some games that have been really close and we're just we're kind of dissecting it one by one and seeing what we can do better," Harrison said.

Harrison noted that if he ever faces a fastball from his older brother, he is getting the hit. The Aggies play the Missouri Tigers this weekend.

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