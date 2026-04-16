Texas A&M Basketball adds former Tennessee Forward Cade Phillips from the Portal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M Mens Basketball has added another addition for the 2027 season in former Tennessee forward Cade Phillips according to ON3 and 247 Sports. The six-foot-nine upcoming senior only played in nine games for the Vols due to a shoulder surgery.

Phillips joins PJ Haggerty in the transfer class and brings needed size and big game experience. The big man shot 65% from the field and has never shot under 60% in his three years.

It's a big win for the Aggies who were battling schools like Alabama to land the commitment. Winning that battle with the Tide is especially impressive because both of his parents, uncle and grandfather were all athletes in Tuscaloosa.

The Aggies are not done adding still needing to add from the portal for the upcoming season.