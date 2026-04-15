Texas A&M baseball's true freshmen dominate the Houston Cougars in a 10-2 victory at Blue Bell Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M baseball handled their midweek matchup against the Houston Cougars with a 10-2 victory at Blue Bell Park, driven by dominant performances from the team's true freshmen.

Texas A&M Baseball vs Houston

Third baseman Nico Partida continues to make a significant impact. The Manvel native and top 40 recruit, according to Perfect Pitch, hit a home run in the third inning. He now has 11 home runs on the season, the second most on the team.

Partida has started every game for the Aggies, and his adjustment to college baseball has been seamless. He maintains a .340 batting average and 37 RBIs, putting him on pace to challenge the title of best Aggie freshman ever.

"We can do anything at this point. I mean, we got a bunch of good pitchers that are doing well. I mean, the hitters are doing well as well, but I mean, right now this year we're trying to get to Omaha, and I feel like that's something we could do in upcoming years as well with this squad," Partida said.

The freshman class as a whole continues to contribute to winning. Freshman Jorian Wilson tied the game in the second inning with a home run and finished the day mashing four RBIs. Shortstop Boston Kelner also continues to add to the offense.

"Really, really good. I think, uh, a lot of them played high-level baseball and were real talented. I mean, they were, it's tough getting all those guys to school and we had a really good class and we, we lost some, but we built a really good class and we, we got some guys in here that were able to make, uh, you know, contribute right away," Head Coach Michael Earley said.

The Aggies continued to pile on with six runs in the fifth inning, including a Gavin Grahovac home run that ballooned the lead to eight. The pitching staff kept the Cougars at bay to secure the win.

Texas A&M will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU in a three-game series starting Friday at 6 p.m.

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