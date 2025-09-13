Aggies versus Fighting Irish: A&M hits to road for Week 3

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (KRHD) — No. 16 Texas A&M travels to South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame Saturday night.
The Aggies are looking for their first ranked non-conference road win since 1979. The Fighting Irish are coming off a bye week after their week one loss to No. 5 Miami, they’re looking to get their first win of the season.
Last year’s season opener, the Irish beat the Aggies 23-13 but both teams have new quarterbacks under center and are more cemented in their respective systems.
Will A&M break the streak and come back to College Station 3-0? We’ll find out Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.