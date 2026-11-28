COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The nightmare that was the 2026 football season came to an end Friday night at Kyle Field, but not without one final reminder of the struggles that defined Texas A&M's year.

Aggies Fall to Longhorns 16-6

The Aggies couldn't find the end zone against their biggest rival, falling to the Texas Longhorns 16-6 in the Lone Star Showdown. Texas A&M finished the season 4-8, closing out the year with another disappointing offensive performance.

For head coach Mike Elko, the biggest issue was clear: the Aggies simply couldn't score.

"We have to be able to score points. I mean, it's literally that simple," Elko said following the loss. "You can't win football games scoring in single digits. We scored in single digits six times this year. It's completely unacceptable. And so again, it's on me. It's not on anybody else."

The offensive struggles were once again on display Friday night. Texas A&M failed to score a touchdown for the fourth consecutive game, continuing a season-long trend of stalled drives and missed opportunities in the red zone.

Despite the final score, the Aggies had opportunities to make things interesting. Quarterback Brady Hart threw for 201 yards, while freshman wide receiver Aaron Gregory delivered a career-high 120 receiving yards. However, Texas A&M couldn't turn those opportunities into touchdowns.

Gregory acknowledged that finishing drives was one of the biggest weaknesses for the Aggies throughout the season.

"You just gotta be better on offense overall. Like we gotta score. We gotta get touchdowns," Gregory said. "I feel like that's been our biggest weakness this season. We just haven't been able to get in the end zone."

Despite the offensive shortcomings, Elko saw positives in the performance of his younger players, particularly Gregory.

"The only bright spot to me on offense this year has been the talent, the play of some of the young kids," Elko said. "For him to go and have a game that he did tonight, I think that speaks well for his future."

Gregory plans to return to College Station next season and is ready to embrace a bigger leadership role within the receiving room.

"I think, to better myself, I'm gonna take a big role in this receiving room," Gregory said. "Definitely being a leader to the young guys and even the older guys."

While the offense struggled, Texas A&M's defense continued to give the team opportunities to stay in the game. The Aggies held Texas to just 6-of-17 on third-down conversions and came up with a crucial fourth-quarter interception from safety Tawfiq Byard.

Byard said the interception created a momentum swing for both sides of the football, giving the Aggies an opportunity to get back into the game. However, the offense couldn't capitalize.

Despite the loss, Byard was proud of the defense's improvement throughout the season, crediting the increased time spent together studying film and making adjustments.

"We've been spending more time together as a back seven, you know, watching film, getting the corrections, getting stuff that we learned from the past week," Byard said. "I'd say that was the biggest recipe for us locking in in these last key games."

Elko shared that pride, particularly considering the adversity the defensive unit faced throughout the year.

"For the back half of the year, I'm so proud of that group," Elko said. "For those kids knowing where we were, knowing the struggles, knowing that it was gonna have to take an almost near perfect performance from them to give us a chance to win ... it's a credit to them sticking together."

Byard also gave Aggie fans positive news heading into the offseason, announcing that he plans to return to College Station in 2027.

"I'm coming back. I will be here next year," Byard said.

The safety said his decision was influenced by unfinished business and his belief in the coaching staff and teammates.

"This is not the Texas A&M Aggies that played this whole season," Byard said. "It was rough. It was rough, but we're gonna get it together."

Byard also emphasized that building stronger relationships within the locker room will be a major priority heading into next season. He believes the team's ability to finish close games will depend on developing a stronger brotherhood away from the field.

"You wanna be able to look at your brother and know that you got his back and I got his," Byard said.

For Hart, the loss brought another opportunity to evaluate his development after making consecutive starts to close the season.

Hart said he felt more comfortable against Texas compared to the previous week against Oklahoma. However, he accepted responsibility for the team's inability to execute in critical moments.

"At the end of the day, it's just a lack of execution in those big-time moments, and we just need to be better all around," Hart said. "And it starts with me, and I need to be better."

Hart also praised Gregory's performance, describing the freshman as a special talent with the ability to create separation and make plays on the football.

As for his own future, Hart has not made a decision about returning to Texas A&M next season. He said he plans to speak with his family and coaches over the coming days before determining what comes next.

"I love this university. I love this program. I love my teammates. I love Coach Elko," Hart said. "We'll have some conversations over these next couple of days."

Meanwhile, Elko acknowledged that the program has lost goodwill with its fan base following the disappointing season and understands that words alone won't restore confidence.

"There's no reason why me standing on a podium in November saying things isn't gonna move the needle," Elko said. "I have confidence in myself. That's not gonna matter to anybody. We have to go fix it. We have to make the decisions. We have to go fix a lot of things to fix this, and we will do it."

When asked about potential staff changes, Elko declined to provide specifics, saying those conversations would come at another time.

The next several days will include an extensive program evaluation, followed by conversations about roster retention and players who could return for another season.

For a program that entered 2026 coming off an 11-1 regular season in 2025, the 4-8 finish represents a significant step backward.

Now, Texas A&M enters an important offseason with questions surrounding its offensive identity, quarterback situation, coaching staff and overall direction.

For the Aggies, the final score against Texas was another chapter in a season full of missed opportunities. The challenge now is finding the answers before the team takes the field again in 2027