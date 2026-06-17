Texas A&M's Lucciana Perez named ITA Division I Women's Player of the Year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M's Lucciana Perez claimed the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division I Women's Player of the Year award, which was announced Wednesday.

Best in the NATION 👏



Congratulations to Lucciana Perez on being named the ITA National Player of the Year!



🔗 https://t.co/xhA84dh4CY pic.twitter.com/bVTyMvns6J — Texas A&M Women's Tennis (@AggieWTEN) June 17, 2026

Perez also earned ITA Player to Watch distinction in Tuesday's postseason awards release. She joins Mary Stoiana as the only Aggies to receive ITA National Player of the Year accolades.

The honors have piled up for Perez this spring. Last week she became the second Aggie player to earn the Honda Sports Award for Tennis. She also claimed SEC Player of the Year and ITA All-America status. Perez wrapped up the campaign as the No. 1 player in the nation, joining Stoiana as the only Aggie to reach the peak.

Perez finished one of the best athletic seasons in Texas A&M history. She helped the Aggies claim their second NCAA women's tennis title in the last three years, along with winning their fifth consecutive SEC regular-season crown. The junior registered A&M's first-ever undefeated season, posting a 28-0 singles record, including 13-0 in SEC regular-season matches. She logged a perfect 7-0 record in matches against ITA Top 10 opponents.

