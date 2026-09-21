Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor previews the 2026-27 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor is entering the new season with an overhauled roster, adding 4 transfers and 2 freshmen while leaning on returning players to help lead a guard-heavy team with SEC experience and championship expectations.

Taylor said the program used expanded summer workout hours — 8 hours this summer compared to the previous 4 — to develop chemistry and evaluate new players through individual, group, and team-based sessions.

"Rieyan DeSouze, a freshman, we're really excited about, point guard, has played at a high level on the AAU circuit and with our high school team, is a combo guard, can play on the ball or off the ball, elite defensively and just comes in with a winning and championship mindset from how she's competed, really, really tough and just gives us more ball handlers on the perimeter," Taylor said.

The other freshman addition is forward Jayda Porter, who is recovering from summer surgery but is expected back soon. Taylor noted Porter's basketball pedigree — her father is a former college coach and her older brother Michael Porter Jr. plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

"She gives us size, she can play the 4 or 5, she has range to 3," Taylor said. "Someone who just gives us more size to help replace what we lost."

All 4 of Taylor's transfers arrive with SEC experience, something she called a significant upgrade from last season.

"Last year, some of the conversations we had just with our team all year long was like only 3 players on our roster have SEC experience," Taylor said. "Well, that's not the case. Our transfers all have SEC experience. That's something we're super excited about."

The transfers include guards Kaniyah Boyd, Kailyn Gilbert, forward Miyah Verse, and big Essence Cody, an All-SEC player who brings size and interior presence.

Taylor described Boyd as dynamic in transition and elite defensively, Verse as a strong rebounder who runs the floor well and is athletic, and Gilbert as explosive with what Taylor called "great shiftiness" in both the full court and half court.

Cody, who has played in multiple NCAA tournaments at Alabama, brings leadership Taylor said will be just as valuable off the court as on it.

"While Essence is obviously a dominant player on the court, her impact for us off the court this year is going to be the most important thing that she does," Taylor said.

On replacing the production of departed forward Lauren Ware, Taylor said no single player can fill that role.

"It's still going to be by committee, and no one person can replace what Lauren did on the floor and off the floor," Taylor said.

Taylor praised returning forward Emerald Parker for a strong summer and fall, and highlighted the growth of returners Janae and Celli heading into the season. She noted Janae is entering her third year in the program and has taken on a leadership role, while Celli has improved offensively from 3-point range and mentally.

Guard Anita Franchini spent the summer competing with her national team and returned to campus in strong shape, according to Taylor.

Taylor said the team's identity heading into the season is clear.

"Right now, we are a guard-led team, and we're gonna use our bigs to screen, roll, rebound, and put them in the best positions to score around the basket," Taylor said.

On pace of play, Taylor said the Aggies will play faster this season.

"We are elite in transition and we have multiple guards who can bring you down the floor," Taylor said. "Our style will definitely look different to start."

Taylor also addressed the challenges of roster turnover in the modern era of college athletics, saying adaptation is essential.

"You either adapt or you die," Taylor said. "I think we've done a really good job of being fluid in how we do things, being creative and thinking outside the box."

One moment from the summer stood out to Taylor as a sign of the team's potential — a grueling 4-day stretch of workouts in mid-July that the team handled with the right energy and player-led huddles.

"When you start hearing conversations like that, that's when you know it's moving in the right direction," Taylor said.

Taylor said the team is not yet where it needs to be by the time the season opens, but expressed confidence in the direction of the program heading into November.