Texas A&M volleyball sweeps Rice to close non-conference schedule ahead of SEC opener

COLLEGE STATION.TEXAS (KRHD) — Texas A&M volleyball closed out its non-conference schedule with a 3-0 sweep of Rice inside Reed Arena in College Station on Tuesday.

Texas A&M Volleyball Defeats Rice

The Owls came out with a 3-point lead midway through the first set, but the Aggies' front line took control with a mixed offensive attack to claim the opening set.

Head coach Jamie Morrison called a timeout during the first set when the Aggies were down by 2. He said the team responded immediately.

"I was just really proud of a bunch of people stepped up and, uh, I think that's the thing I'm most proud of. I thought at the beginning of the match, we kind of had to figure out how that group would play with each other, but during one of the timeouts, I think we were down 2, and I had a conversation about it. They immediately responded and going back to, again, this team's learning, and you can say something, they're gonna go adjust within it, and immediately we were up by 4, so."

Setter Kyra Musgrove spoke about the team's offensive approach.

"Yeah, I mean, I think it's super fun. I think it's so cool that I can trust any hitter out on the floor at any time."

Kendall Stowers and Megan Finch helped the Aggies take the second set with a strong offensive attack. Stowers said the team made a point to play together after the first set.

"We came in after the first set and we were just like, hey, we have to play like a team. Like we obviously managed to get the first set and get the win at the end of the day, but we're like, we're not playing like a team right now, so we need to get out there and encourage each other, like hype each other up when you get a good kill, come together in the huddle whenever things don't go our way, slow the game down."

The Aggies closed out the third set 25-19 to secure the match.

Morrison said he was pleased with the depth his roster showed, particularly from players stepping into starting roles.

"I've said it the whole season, and I keep saying it, and then I'll say it till I'm blue in the face. I said it last season, just people see the, I don't know, 789 people that are on the floor, they don't see the other people who are sitting behind him waiting for their time to come out and shine."

Morrison also credited the team's efficiency across what he described as four phases of the game — serve receive, serve block and defense, transition offense, and transition block and defense — saying all phases began firing together as the match progressed. He noted the team recorded 15 transition kills in the second set.

Morrison said the timeout in the first set centered on two priorities he has identified as trademarks for this team.

"I talked about the two trademarks for this team is gonna be the way that we compete, the way that we're verbal, the way that we talk to each other on the court with a little bit of assertiveness, and the way that we celebrate each other and ourselves. And I said the second thing is the, I don't know, ability to play clean volleyball."

Texas A&M opens SEC play Sunday against South Carolina inside Reed Arena. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

