Texas A&M volleyball prepares to defend national title with tough non-conference schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M volleyball is preparing to defend its national championship with a challenging non-conference schedule designed to build team chemistry and identity before SEC play.

Jamie Morrison Previews 2026 Season

Head coach Jamie Morrison said the program's approach has not changed despite the historic achievement.

"There is no difference. Like our 1st 3 days of practice looked very similar, and I think if there's anything, it's this group has an understanding that, or at least I have an understanding, I don't know if I've said this to this group, that what we did last year was the product of a 3-year process."

Morrison said the tough early schedule is intentional and rooted in how he believes teams grow.

"We talk a lot about learning through three different ways history, heartbreak, or trust. And I think when you go about playing people that are really, really good, you have to step up to that level, and you either learn how to do it, which is awesome. You play up to that level and learn how to do it for long periods of time, and I can tell you the group that did what they did last year, there was a key moment in the middle of the Kentucky match where they learned that lesson."

With only 8 of 16 roster spots filled by returning players, Morrison said veterans have taken an active role in welcoming newcomers.

"I think we're not a very, I don't know, veteran laden team, but I think the veterans on this team really stepped forward and for everybody that came and knew we're really active in trying to, I don't know, get them to be a part of the team."

Morrison said he is confident the new group can accelerate the development process that produced last year's championship.

"Our athletes, I think, are hungry to learn. They can do it faster than the group that did it before. My staff is better than they were 3 years ago. We can do it faster than we did it before, but it is going to be a process."

Despite the roster turnover, Morrison said this team will forge its own identity while maintaining the program's core standards.

"But I told our group, like, this group is going to be different. It's gonna, I don't know, get on the court and have a different personality, a different feel. We're gonna play a slightly different style of volleyball. But the thing that's going to be the same is the process that we took to go get there."

The Aggies will play their maroon and white game on August 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Reed Arena in College Station.