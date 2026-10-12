Texas A&M volleyball looks to regroup as Jamie Morrison stresses health, belief ahead of Florida matchup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M volleyball coach Jamie Morrison isn't hiding his disappointment following consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Arkansas, but he remains confident the Aggies can turn their season around. As the defending national champions prepare to host Florida on Friday, Morrison emphasized the importance of getting healthy, improving execution and refocusing on the opportunities ahead.

“We need to make sure we, one, get healthy and, two, make sure that we're pointed in the right direction,” Morrison said.

Despite the recent setbacks, Morrison believes Texas A&M still has a chance to compete for an SEC championship. He noted that winning out would leave the Aggies in position to win the conference, reinforcing the importance of their remaining matches.

“I wouldn't be disappointed if I didn't have belief,” Morrison said. “And I do have a belief that this group is good enough to go do great things this year.”

The Aggies' losses to Oklahoma and Arkansas exposed different areas that need improvement. Morrison said Texas A&M's offense performed well against Oklahoma, with its outside hitters producing effectively, but the team struggled to get crucial stops in several sets. Against Arkansas, the offense had difficulty finding its rhythm, creating a different challenge for the coaching staff.

Morrison said the team must address those issues while continuing to work toward full health. He noted that Texas A&M had been without four or five starters for significant portions of the season, a challenge that may have contributed to the recent struggles. Although he believes the injuries have taken a toll, he stressed that the team cannot use them as an excuse.

As the defending national champions, the Aggies also face the pressure of being a target for opponents. Morrison described that attention as exhausting, explaining that every team wants the opportunity to defeat the reigning champions. He also pointed to the SEC's depth and competitive balance, saying Texas A&M must be ready to perform against every opponent.

Morrison addressed recent lineup adjustments, including the decision to bring Margot Manning into the lineup in place of Kirra Musgrove. He praised Margot's performance and leadership, saying her contribution demonstrated the depth and quality available throughout the roster. While he was pleased with the result, Morrison emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency and ensuring players understand their roles.

The coaching staff is also focused on improving the efficiency of the middle attackers. Morrison said the middles have had opportunities in one-on-one situations but have not consistently converted them into points. The team plans to review video and work on recognizing opposing blocks, helping hitters make better decisions and finish more attacks.

Texas A&M could also benefit from the return of Eliza, who is progressing in her recovery from an ankle injury. Morrison said she has been completing most of the necessary work but still needs to regain confidence in the ankle. He expressed optimism about her potential impact, particularly offensively, but did not provide a firm timeline for her return.

The Aggies' immediate focus is Friday's matchup against Florida, which Morrison expects to be another difficult test. He praised the Gators' coaching staff and described the team as athletic, with capable players at every position. Florida's roster and rotations have changed since last season, so Texas A&M will spend the week identifying key matchups while continuing to address its own weaknesses.

Morrison also encouraged fans to attend the home match, emphasizing the importance of the 12th Man. He said crowd support has played a significant role in the program's success during his three-plus years in College Station. With the Aggies looking to bounce back, the home environment could provide an important boost.

Texas A&M will face another challenge Sunday when Auburn visits College Station, leaving little time between matches. Morrison said the coaching staff must balance recovery with preparation, ensuring players are physically ready while focusing on the most important adjustments for each opponent. The short turnaround requires a clear plan that addresses both the team's physical demands and its tactical needs.

For Morrison, the priority remains getting the roster healthy and helping the team rediscover its consistency. Although the losses to Oklahoma and Arkansas were disappointing, he believes the Aggies still have the talent and opportunity to accomplish their goals. With Florida and Auburn ahead, Texas A&M will look to translate that confidence into improved performances and keep its SEC championship hopes alive.