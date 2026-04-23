Texas A&M softball senior Kennedy Powell prepares for a nursing career after transferring back to the state

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M senior third baseman Kennedy Powell is having a standout season hitting over .400, but she is already preparing for her next chapter off the field: saving lives as a nurse.

Kennedy Powell Profile

The Conroe native started her collegiate career at UCLA before transferring back to the Lone Star State to be closer to her support system.

"We talked earlier about me being really close to my family, so being close to home was really one of the main things and just having my parents at every game was something that I really wanted to do and um there's no better place than Texas A&M," Powell said.

As she prepares to graduate this spring, Powell plans to attend nursing school. She hopes to eventually become a travel nurse or a nurse practitioner, a career path inspired by her mother.

"I mean, she's been a nurse all my life. I'm just watching her take care of patients and I've just kind of grown into that and I mean, I love working with people, so I think that's something that I'll be really good at," Powell said.

As her time representing the maroon and white comes to a close, Powell is reflecting on how she wants the community to remember her.

"I hope that I left leave this program with like my grit. I think I'm competing every time I get on the field, and I hope that everyone saw that, um, and the pride I had putting on that Texas A&M jersey every day," Powell said.

Powell and the Aggies will look to continue their winning ways this weekend at South Carolina.

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