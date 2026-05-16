Texas A&M softball dominates UConn 17-2 behind historic 13-run second inning

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M softball opened regional play with a run-rule victory over UConn, 17-2, at Davis Diamond. A 13-run second inning — in which the Aggies batted around the lineup twice — put the game out of reach early and set the tone for the rest of the contest.

Aggie Softball Vs Uconn

The second inning was highlighted by back-to-back-to-back home runs, a sequence that head coach Trissa Ford said reflects the depth of this year's team.

"We came out, uh, executed our game plan, uh, kept our foot on the gas pedal. I think that's what I'm most happy about is just our ability to come out in every inning, put pressure," Ford said.

Ford credited the team's selfless approach as a key factor in the offensive outburst.

"I go back to this word that I've talked a lot about this team is the selflessness and just being able to, like, this is my job right now. Like I don't really care if I get a hit or get out, but my job is to get that runner to home plate, you know," Ford said.

The result mirrored Texas A&M's regional opener from a year ago, but Ford said the atmosphere in the dugout felt noticeably different this time around.

"My daughter was in the dugout with me and she was like, Mom, you remember last year, the first game, you weren't very happy. Our energy wasn't good, and um, I, I didn't remember that. She, of course, reminds me," Ford said.

The Aggies did not stop after the second inning, adding runs in the fourth and fifth. Sidney Peters, Kate Munterlin, and Sidney Lessin combined to pitch 5 innings of 2-run ball.

Texas A&M now awaits the winner of Arizona State and McNeese, who play Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the regional final Sunday.

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