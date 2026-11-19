COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football is approaching the final stretch of a season that hasn't lived up to expectations. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Aggies are searching for answers, trying to regain their confidence and, most importantly, finding out who is willing to fight through the adversity.

Texas A&M prepares for Oklahoma

After another disappointing offensive performance against Tennessee, the focus inside the program has shifted toward finishing the season with pride and establishing a foundation for what comes next.

"We're just playing for manhood at this point," Texas A&M safety Tawiq Byard said. "We're still building to be a championship program. Obviously, it won't happen this year, but we're still building it for next year and the years to come."

The Aggies now turn their attention to Oklahoma, traveling to Norman for a matchup against a Sooners team that has found some momentum after winning its last two games.

Oklahoma has also made a change offensively, promoting former NFL tight end Jason Witten to help lead the offense following the dismissal of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle. Head coach Mike Elko believes the move has provided the Sooners with a renewed sense of energy and confidence.

"I don't know that it's changed a ton," Elko said. "I think maybe just a little bit of a bolt of energy with him, and certainly looks like he's created some belief in how they're playing."

Elko expects Oklahoma to continue relying on its physical approach, particularly in the running game, while leaning on a talented defense and special teams unit. One player the Aggies will have to account for is wide receiver and return specialist Isaiah Sategna.

Elko knows Sategna's ability firsthand, dating back to his time at Arkansas, and understands the challenge his speed and explosiveness present.

"He's got elite speed. He's got tremendous quickness. He's got a great ability to make plays," Elko said. "He's done that at wide receiver, and now he's certainly doing that more in the return game as well."

For Texas A&M, however, the biggest challenge might be addressing the problems that have plagued the team throughout the season. Offensive inconsistency, missed opportunities and an inability to sustain drives have put additional pressure on a defense that has increasingly been asked to carry the load.

Against Tennessee, the Aggies converted just two of 11 third-down attempts. Elko believes those missed opportunities have a much larger impact than simply ending an individual possession.

"When you create first downs, you create momentum," Elko said. "As you go through the rest of the game, we get ourselves into third downs across the board, third and one, third and three, third and four, third and two. And we're not able to function and play at the level we need to convert."

Elko explained that failing to convert those situations can drain the energy from the offense and change the momentum of an entire game. For a team already struggling to find consistency, those moments have become increasingly costly.

The head coach acknowledged that the team has lacked confidence, continuity, and offensive rhythm throughout the season. Despite the struggles, he insists the coaching staff will continue searching for solutions and making adjustments to give the Aggies their best chance to win.

While the offense continues to search for answers, the defense has made strides in recent weeks. Byard believes the unit has become more comfortable playing together, executing assignments and focusing on what it can control.

That mindset has become especially important as the defense deals with extended stretches on the field.

Rather than allowing offensive struggles to create frustration within the locker room, Byard says the defense has to remain focused on its own responsibilities.

"We play defense for a reason. Those guys play offense for a reason," Byard said. "We got to keep it. Defense is worried about defense. We can't get caught up on who's doing what on offense, if they're scoring or not."

Byard also believes the defense has shown improvement since the beginning of the season, pointing to its ability to slow opposing running games and become more flexible with different personnel packages.

The return of key defensive players has helped provide additional options, allowing the Aggies to use different combinations of linebackers and safeties depending on the opponent.

But Byard understands that improvement only matters if the defense can finish games.

"We got to do our job and make the crucial plays when we need it," he said. "Just finishing and just executing and doing our job."

That same message is carrying over to the offensive side of the football.

Tight end Kiotti Armstrong has seen his role grow as the season has progressed, particularly with injuries affecting the wide receiver room. The young tight end says his development has come from becoming more comfortable with the physical responsibilities of the position and understanding the offense.

Coming out of high school, Armstrong was more accustomed to playing receiver. Learning to block consistently against high-level competition has been a major part of his adjustment to college football.

He believes that growth has helped him become a more complete player and prepared him for whatever the offense needs.

With the Aggies looking for more production through the air, Armstrong and the other tight ends understand they could have opportunities to contribute in the passing game.

"If they need us ready for the pass game, we're all ready," Armstrong said.

Despite the team's struggles, Armstrong says the attitude inside the locker room hasn't changed. Players continue to show up, prepare and look for the small details that could help turn things around.

"Just keep coming to work every day," Armstrong said. "Honestly, it just takes one big play and momentum swings."

Armstrong believes the team has been close to putting together the performances it wants, but missed opportunities have continued to prevent the offense from finding its rhythm. Rather than dwelling on those setbacks, he says the players must stay focused and avoid allowing one mistake to affect the next play.

"Just don't ride the lows of the game or the highs of the game," Armstrong said. "Just keep honing in on the details and understanding that stuff is gonna go wrong."

For Texas A&M, the final games represent more than an opportunity to improve its record. They are also a chance to show what kind of team the Aggies want to become.

Elko has made it clear that winning remains the priority, dismissing the idea of treating the final stretch as anything other than an opportunity to compete. Byard and Armstrong share that mentality, pointing to pride, personal accountability and the opportunity to earn another game as reasons to keep pushing.

A bowl appearance would also provide additional practice time for younger players and another opportunity for the team to build toward next season.

The Aggies may not be playing for the championship they envisioned when the season began, but the message inside the program remains consistent: keep working, execute and finish.

Texas A&M will get another opportunity to prove that message against Oklahoma, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Central on ESPN2.

