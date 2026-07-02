Texas A&M safety Marcus Ratcliffe earns second preseason All-America honor of the offseason

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M returning senior safety Marcus Ratcliffe has received another preseason All-America recognition.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation named Ratcliffe to their Preseason FBS All-America Second Team on Tuesday. He was the only Aggie named to one of the foundation's two preseason All-America teams.

Ratcliffe was also named to the Athlon Sports Preseason All-America Second Team earlier in June.

The Cathedral Catholic High School product from Chula Vista, California, has been an impact player for the Aggies since transferring from San Diego State two years ago. In two seasons with Texas A&M, Ratcliffe has recorded 114 total tackles (61 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, six pass deflections, three interceptions, and one forced fumble while starting in 24 of 26 games.

Ratcliffe increased his productivity while playing in 145 more than the season prior. He ended his junior season with 66 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus gave him an 80.3 grade on the season, ranking him No. 6 among SEC safeties.