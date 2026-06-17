Texas A&M quarterback Edd Hargett selected for 2026 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame

WACO, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M quarterback Edd Hargett has been selected for induction into the 2026 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame, the Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced.

The induction ceremony will take place Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 11:30 a.m. CT at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco.

Hargett was a three-year letterman for the Aggies from 1966 to 1968, starring at quarterback and serving as team captain during the 1968 season. He finished his collegiate career holding 20 Texas A&M school records.

By the time he completed his career, Hargett held Southwest Conference records for most attempts (821), completions (403), passing yards (5,379), offensive plays (1,092), total offense (5,411 yards) and touchdown passes (40). He also set the SWC single-game record for total offense with 418 yards against SMU in 1968.

During his sophomore season, Hargett earned his first career start in the Aggies' second game of the year against Tulane and set a Texas A&M single-game record with 21 completions. He went on to start the final 30 games of his Aggie career.

As a junior, Hargett helped lead Texas A&M from an 0-4 start to 7 consecutive victories, securing the 1967 Southwest Conference Championship and earning a trip to the Cotton Bowl, where the Aggies defeated Coach Paul "Bear" Bryant and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hargett was named the 1967 SWC Offensive Player of the Year.

Following his collegiate career, Hargett was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 1969 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Saints before concluding his professional career with the Houston Oilers in 1973.

Hargett was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 1974 and the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame in 2023.

The full list of 2026 Southwest Conference Hall of Fame inductees includes:

Barry Foster (Arkansas)

Dennis Gentry (Baylor)

Lilly Denoon (Houston)

Candace Lessmeister (Rice)

Kevin Robinzine (SMU)

Corby Robertson (Texas)

Edd Hargett (Texas A&M)

Raymond Stewart (TCU)

Robert Hall (Texas Tech)

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