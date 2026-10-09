Texas A&M prepares for tough test against No. 12 Missouri

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M is preparing for a challenging SEC match up against Missouri after the Tigers delivered an impressive statement victory over Florida.

Aggies prepare for Missouri

Missouri dominated the Gators 45-17, showcasing its strength on both sides of the ball. The Tigers’ defensive performance was particularly impressive, limiting Florida’s rushing attack and shutting down running back Jadan Baugh, who had recorded four consecutive games with more than 130 rushing yards before being held to just 13 yards.

Missouri’s ability to stop the run presents a significant challenge for Texas A&M, which will look to establish its ground game after a strong performance against Arkansas.

The Aggies’ offensive line will be central to that effort. The unit has shown steady improvement and is embracing a challenge from head coach Mike Elko to become more physical and dominant at the line of scrimmage.

“I have a mindset just to bully people,” Lamont Rogers said. “We want to just dominate the run.”

Rogers added that the group is determined to meet Elko’s challenge and continue improving together.

Against a Missouri defense that has demonstrated its ability to neutralize elite running backs, Texas A&M will need to create running lanes, protect its quarterback and find ways to sustain drives.

The Aggies are also looking for continued growth from their tight end room. Elko said the group has benefited from getting more players involved, with several athletes becoming increasingly comfortable competing in the SEC.

He highlighted the development of Kiotti Armstrong, Houston Thomas and Richie Anderson III as encouraging signs for the position group.

“I think they’re getting better,” Elko said. “You’re seeing a combination of a lot of bodies going out there trying to grow the whole group.”

Elko added that the players are becoming more comfortable in the conference and that the group continues to make progress each week.

That development could provide Texas A&M with another option as it looks to generate offense against a Missouri defense that has made running the football difficult for its opponents.

On the other side of the ball, the Aggies are coming off an encouraging defensive performance against Arkansas. Texas A&M held the Razorbacks to 214 total yards and stopped them on two fourth-down attempts.

Safety Tafiq Byard said improved communication and preparation played a major role in the defense’s progress.

Byard pointed to breakdowns in previous games against LSU and Kentucky, explaining that missed assignments and a lack of communication contributed to the big plays Texas A&M allowed.

“Communication — that was the biggest thing,” Byard said. “The plays we let up against LSU and Kentucky were all our fault. We didn’t communicate.”

The defensive backs reviewed film together during the week, working through their assignments and making sure everyone understood their responsibilities. Byard said the preparation helped the unit address mistakes and get ready for Arkansas.

Now, the Aggies face a different test against Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons, who has yet to throw an interception this season, according to the team’s scouting assessment.

Simmons has demonstrated the ability to scan the field and make opposing defenses pay when given time in the pocket. For Texas A&M, generating pressure will be critical to disrupting the quarterback’s rhythm and preventing him from comfortably finding open receivers.

Byard said the defense cannot afford to allow Simmons to sit back and survey the field without pressure.

“We’ve got to put pressure on this guy,” Byard said. “He does a great job of looking and scanning the whole field. We have to get pressure on him, make him uncomfortable and move him around.”

Byard warned that allowing Simmons to remain comfortable in the pocket could make for a difficult afternoon. The Aggies will need to communicate effectively, execute their assignments and force the quarterback to make decisions under pressure.

For Texas A&M, the matchup offers an opportunity to build on its win over Arkansas and demonstrate that its recent improvements can translate against a formidable SEC opponent.

Missouri, meanwhile, will look to carry the momentum from its dominant victory over Florida into its home matchup with the Aggies.

The offensive line’s ability to establish the run and the defense’s capacity to pressure Simmons could go a long way toward determining whether Texas A&M can leave Columbia with a victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in Columbia, Missouri, with the game airing on ABC.