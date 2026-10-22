Texas A&M Prepares for SEC Showdown Against No. 13 Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS (KRHD) — Texas — Texas A&M is preparing to head to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide in a matchup that will test the Aggies on the road in the Southeastern Conference. Head coach Mike Elko says his team must be ready for the ups and downs that come with playing in a hostile environment.

Aggies Football Prepares for Alabama

“To get a win against a really good team on the road, you know, you're gonna have to make plays early, but you're also gonna have to overcome failures,” Elko said. “You're also gonna have to have swings in momentum.”

Elko emphasized that the Aggies must stay composed throughout the game and respond when things do not go their way. “It's gonna take a full 3.5 hours of battling all of the ebbs and flows that come with a road game in this conference,” he said.

Texas A&M enters the matchup following a win against The Citadel, with the Aggie defense recording its second shutout of the season. However, Elko acknowledged that two difficult performances in consecutive weeks have overshadowed the progress the unit has made.

“We had two bad games in back-to-back weeks,” Elko said. “Outside of that, when we function and play the way that we're capable of, we have been a good unit.” He added that the defense has become more consistent over the last couple of weeks, an important development heading into Saturday's challenge.

The Aggies will face an Alabama defense that has been effective at creating turnovers, making ball security a major point of emphasis. Texas A&M knows that protecting the football while finding opportunities to take it away could be critical to its chances of leaving Tuscaloosa with a win.

“There's a reason why it's the number one thing hanging on our walls all over this building,” Elko said. “I think it's the number one thing that indicates success.”

Elko said winning football games starts with taking care of the ball and creating opportunities for the defense to make plays. The Aggies will look to apply that approach against a Crimson Tide team that presents a difficult test on both sides of the ball.

The matchup also carries extra excitement for three former Alabama players now on the Texas A&M roster. Former Crimson Tide Dezz Ricks acknowledged the significance of returning to Tuscaloosa to face his former team.

“I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little more excited than usual,” Ricks said. “But I'm just gonna go in there and play my game. The rest will happen how it should happen.”

For the Aggies, Saturday's game is an opportunity to measure their progress against a ranked SEC opponent in one of college football's toughest road environments. Texas A&M will need to start fast, respond to momentum swings, and win the turnover battle to give itself a chance against Alabama.

Kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, with coverage on ABC.