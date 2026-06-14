Texas A&M men's track & field finishes 11th at NCAA Outdoor Championships with Scott's runner-up performance

EUGENE, Oregon (KRHD) — Texas A&M's men's track and field team finished 11th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships Friday at Hayward Field, accumulating 23 points across the competition.

The Aggies closed out their championships with one individual national champion, a national runner-up, four first-team All-America honors and nine second-team accolades.

Ja'Qualon Scott highlighted the final day for the men's program, earning a runner-up finish in the 400m hurdles for the second consecutive year. The senior clocked a time of 48.82, capturing eight points for Texas A&M.

Peter Narumbe scored the first points for the men's team on their final day, placing fifth in the 800m with a time of 1:45.37. The result earned the team four points and capped off his campaign with first-team All-America honors.

Peter adds another trophy to his stacked freshman year 👍#GigEm // #AggieTF pic.twitter.com/iylxfGPHdq — Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country (@aggietfxc) June 13, 2026

The men's 4x400m relay team of Eric Hemphill III, Musa Isah, DeMarco Escobar and Kimar Farquharson finished eighth with a time of 3:00.85, adding the final point to the team's total.

Etoro Bassey wrapped up his debut campaign in the high jump, taking ninth with a leap of 2.16m/7-1. Bassey was the highest-finishing freshman in the event and earned second-team All-America honors.

Daniel Falode also recorded a ninth-place finish, leaping a best mark of 16.20m/53-1.75 in the sixth round and recording three additional jumps over the 16m mark. Falode finishes the year as a second-team All-American.

