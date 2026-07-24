Texas A&M men's basketball reveals 2026-27 non-conference schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M men's basketball released its non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season Thursday, featuring five Power 4 matchups and a pair of Big East clashes.

The Aggies will open year two of the Bucky McMillan era at home, playing their first five games of the season at Reed Arena in College Station. The schedule begins Tuesday, Nov. 3 against Alabama State.

Texas A&M hosts Oklahoma State at Reed Arena on Thursday, Nov. 12, before welcoming Stanford to College Station for the first time as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The Aggies travel to Fort Worth for a matchup with TCU on Nov. 19, then head to the Bahamas the following week to face Marquette and Xavier at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Texas A&M then makes the trip to Houston to face Florida State at the Toyota Center on Dec. 12, before closing out non-conference play with three additional home games.

Prior to the regular season, the Aggies travel to Dallas for an exhibition game against SMU at Moody Coliseum on Oct. 25.

Tip times and TV designations for all games will be announced at a later date.