Texas A&M men's basketball heading to Bahamas for Baha Mar Hoops Summer League in August

NASSAU, Bahamas (KRHD) — Texas A&M men's basketball will travel to the Bahamas in August to compete in the 2026 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League, bdG Sports announced Thursday.

The five-day trip runs Aug. 2-6, with three exhibition games scheduled at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts and Entertainment Center at the Baha Mar resort. The games run Monday, Aug. 3 through Wednesday, Aug. 5.

Aggie schedule:



University of Victoria (Canada) on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m.

Toros del Valle, a professional team from Colombia, on Aug. 4 at 1:30 p.m.

Carleton University (Canada) on Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.

Head coach Bucky McMillan said the trip offers a valuable opportunity to build team chemistry during the offseason.

"In this era of college athletics with increasing roster turnover, it is critical for programs to maximize opportunities to connect on and off the court," McMillan said. "The Baha Mar Hoops Summer League is a tremendous offseason opportunity for programs to foster this cohesiveness. This event provides more practice time, game experience and off the court team activities that could not be done elsewhere. We are greatly looking forward to getting to the Bahamas in August and participating in the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League."

In his first season at Texas A&M, McMillan guided the Aggies to the NCAA Tournament with a 22-11 overall record and a fourth-place finish in the SEC. The team ranked among the top 15 in the nation in scoring offense (86.1 points per game), assists (18.1), 3-pointers made (10.8) and bench points (35.6).

Texas A&M returns Mackenzie Mgbako, who averaged 10.4 points and 3.1 rebounds in seven games before an injury ended his season, and Zach Clemence, who averaged 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. The Aggies also added 10 newcomers in the offseason, including PJ Haggerty from Kansas State. Haggerty ranked fourth in the nation last season and leads all returning players with 23.4 points per game.

New NCAA rules now allow college teams to take a foreign tour annually. The previous rule permitted such a trip only once every four academic years.

The fifth-annual Baha Mar Hoops Summer League is managed by bdG Sports, a Kentucky-based sports and entertainment management firm that operates 20 collegiate men's and women's basketball games at Baha Mar each November.