COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's Texas Week in College Station, and the Lone Star Showdown needs no extra motivation.

Texas A&M vs Texas Preview

Texas A&M will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Kyle Field on Friday night for the 121st meeting between the two programs. Although the Aggies have been eliminated from bowl eligibility, they have one more opportunity to make a statement in front of a packed Kyle Field and a national television audience.

For head coach Mike Elko, the rivalry itself provides all the motivation his team needs.

"If you can't get up to play this game in front of 108, 110, however many thousands of people there are at this game Friday night, with the whole world watching in a game that means so much to this program and this university, I'm not sure that the opportunity to play spoiler would add to it," Elko said.

With their postseason hopes gone, the Aggies are shifting their focus toward finishing the season with a win and building momentum for the future.

Elko emphasized that while a rivalry victory won't erase the struggles of the season, it presents a valuable opportunity for a program looking to make significant improvements.

"What I told them this morning was we're fortunate to have a rivalry game as our last game that has the ability to create some momentum for us going into the offseason," Elko said. "Nothing's going to erase what has happened, nothing is going to change the results and the need to show massive improvement and fix where we're at right now. But not everybody gets this opportunity to play a game this meaningful."

Coming away with a win won't be easy.

Texas enters the matchup with a 9-2 record and a top-five national ranking earlier in the week, moving up to No. 3 in the latest rankings. The Longhorns have a talented offense that presents several matchup problems for the Aggie defense.

Elko specifically highlighted Texas wide receivers Ryan Wingo and Cam Coleman, whose size creates challenges for opposing defensive backs. He also pointed to Emmett Mosley's ability as a route runner and pass catcher.

"They have a lot of guys that create mismatch issues," Elko said. "When you can combine wideouts that are hard to cover one-on-one with a quarterback who has the ability to be mobile and an efficient running game on top of it all, I just think they have a lot of weapons and options."

Texas' combination of talented receivers, quarterback mobility and an effective running game will test an Aggie defense that needs to find ways to limit the Longhorns' offensive opportunities.

Despite the difficult season, the importance of Friday's game extends beyond the football program. For the players, a win would bring energy back to a community that has supported the Aggies throughout the year.

Texas A&M safety Dalton Brooks understands what a rivalry victory could mean for College Station.

"It would be good just to bring the energy up throughout the whole town," Brooks said. "Honestly, that would be good for the whole town, the community, us as a team moving forward. It would just be good to finish the season on a win."

The rivalry has a long history, with Texas holding a 78-37-5 advantage in the all-time series. However, Friday provides Texas A&M with another opportunity to shift the momentum and give its fans a memorable finish to the regular season.

For the Aggies, it's about more than playing spoiler. It's about pride, the community and setting a different tone heading into the offseason.

The 121st Lone Star Showdown kicks off Friday, November 27, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Kyle Field. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.