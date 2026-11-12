Texas A&M Looks to Regain Momentum Against No. 8 Tennessee After Another Disappointing Finish

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football returns to Kyle Field this weekend with an opportunity to make a statement against one of the SEC's top teams. The Aggies will host the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers in a matchup that comes at a critical point in the season, with just three games remaining and plenty left to prove following another disappointing finish.

Aggies Prepare for Volunteers

Texas A&M enters the matchup coming off a 17-9 loss to South Carolina, a game in which the Aggies moved the football effectively but repeatedly struggled to turn offensive production into points. Despite accumulating more than 450 yards of total offense, Texas A&M managed just three field goals, leaving points on the field through penalties, missed opportunities and execution mistakes.

For head coach Mike Elko, the performance offered some positives, but ultimately fell short of the standard he expects from his program.

"Not much different," Elko said when reflecting on the loss. "Some positives in what was not a performance that was good enough to our standard again."

The challenge now is finding a way to turn those positives into results. The Aggies have shown they can move the football, but their inability to finish drives has become a growing concern, particularly during the final stretch of the season.

Elko said the coaching staff plans to dedicate additional practice time to correcting those problems, specifically focusing on the area between the opponent's 30-yard line and the 20-yard line. While red-zone situations have been a regular part of the team's preparation, Elko believes the latest struggles have been tied to composure and execution before the offense even reaches the red zone.

"I think last week it was that stretch between the 30 and the 20 is really where most of it stalled, and so we'll do a little bit more of that work this week and try to get our kids in those situations," Elko said.

The Aggies have also struggled with penalties and operational mistakes in critical moments. Elko pointed to a lack of composure in difficult environments during the team's last two games, particularly when the offense has moved into scoring territory.

Those mistakes have been especially frustrating because Texas A&M had done a better job avoiding self-inflicted problems earlier in the season.

Wide receiver TK Norman echoed his coach's message, emphasizing that the opportunities have been there for the offense to make plays. The responsibility now falls on the players to execute when those opportunities arrive.

"The plays are being put out for us to go execute, and we, us as players, we just got to go out and execute them," Norman said.

Norman has seen an increased role in the offense in recent weeks after waiting for his opportunity earlier in the season. The Alabama native described his development as a next-man-up mentality, remaining patient until his number was called.

"My situation's really been a next-man-up mentality, so me just sitting back waiting on my opportunity, and when that opportunity came, I took the best of it," Norman said.

The increased playing time has allowed Norman to showcase his abilities as a receiver, particularly his speed, vertical ability and willingness to attack the football.

He also credited offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins with putting the receiving group in positions to make plays, including during late-game situations when the offense has needed to produce.

Norman said he believes the play calls have given the Aggies opportunities for success, but the team must do a better job of finishing those plays. That message is particularly important heading into a matchup against a Tennessee defense that presents several different challenges.

"Tennessee gives a lot of different fronts on their defense," Norman said. "They have a lot of different coverages that they run, and they got a good pass rush, so we're ready to bring it."

Questions about Texas A&M's offensive direction have also continued following the recent losses, particularly regarding whether a change in play-calling responsibilities could help spark the offense. Elko, however, reinforced his confidence in Wiggins, explaining that he believes the current coaching structure gives the Aggies their best opportunity to succeed.

"If I felt like there were better options or better opportunities or better things that we could do within the program to help us win, we would certainly do them," Elko said. "Right now I believe that's our best opportunity to be successful."

Elko also defended quarterback Marcel Reed's performance against South Carolina, pointing to the production of the passing offense despite the final result. Reed finished 25-of-43 passing, with eight drops contributing to the offense's inability to capitalize on its opportunities.

While Elko acknowledged there were throws Reed would like to have back, he said the loss could not be placed entirely on the quarterback.

The Aggies did find some improvement in their ability to create explosive plays against South Carolina. Elko noted that Texas A&M produced five explosive plays, including three through the running game and two through the passing game. He believes continued development from Reed, along with improved cohesion along the offensive line, can help create more opportunities downfield.

The offensive line also showed progress against the Gamecocks, helping Texas A&M surpass 200 rushing yards. Elko described it as the group's best performance of the season, an encouraging development as the Aggies prepare for another physical opponent.

Tennessee presents a significant challenge on both sides of the football. The Volunteers enter the matchup ranked No. 8 nationally and have moved to the top of the SEC in rushing offense following South Carolina's loss to Texas A&M.

Elko described Tennessee as a team built around a talented running back, a physical offensive line, and two elite offensive tackles. The Volunteers also have developing quarterback play and a collection of talented receivers and tight ends, giving their offense multiple ways to attack opposing defenses.

For Texas A&M, slowing down the rushing attack will be a major priority. The Aggies held South Carolina to 109 rushing yards, limiting one of the SEC's most productive rushing offenses for most of the afternoon. However, the Gamecocks broke through with a late touchdown run that ultimately helped seal the result.

Safety Marcus Ratcliffe believes the defensive performance demonstrated what the Aggies are capable of when they execute their assignments.

The senior defender played a different role against South Carolina, moving from his traditional safety position to nickel in a defensive package designed to help against the Gamecocks' run-heavy personnel. It was the first time Ratcliffe had played the position during his football career, but he said the adjustment felt comfortable.

"That was my first time playing nickel my college career or football career in general," Ratcliffe said. "Because they're a really run-heavy team, and that was something we were preaching about earlier in the week."

The adjustment allowed Texas A&M to get additional playmakers onto the field while giving Ratcliffe an opportunity to contribute closer to the line of scrimmage. He shared the field with fellow defensive backs Tawfiq Byard and Dalton Brooks, a combination he believes adds versatility to the defense.

"I think it just adds good players on the field, honestly," Ratcliffe said. "Tawfiq's a great player, Dalton's a great player, and us three made a lot of plays on Saturday."

Ratcliffe explained that playing nickel requires a different approach than playing safety. At safety, he is often responsible for cleaning up mistakes made by defenders in front of him. Playing closer to the line of scrimmage puts him directly into the run fit, requiring him to make plays and avoid creating problems for the players behind him.

He also said the coaching staff had prepared the package during the summer and revisited it during the bye week, anticipating matchups against teams with bigger offensive personnel.

Whether the Aggies use the same defensive alignment against Tennessee remains to be seen. Ratcliffe said there is roughly a 50-50 chance the team will use the package again, depending on the defensive game plan.

Regardless of the alignment, Texas A&M will need to be prepared for Tennessee's physical approach. Ratcliffe described the Volunteers as a team that does not necessarily rely on tricking defenses but instead wants to establish the run and challenge opponents to stop it.

"They're more just, 'We're gonna pound the ball, and you're gonna know that we're doing that,'" Ratcliffe said.

Tennessee also presents a challenge at quarterback, with the Aggies preparing for both Joey Aguilar and backup quarterback Faizon Brandon. Ratcliffe described Aguilar as a capable field general who can throw and run, while Brandon brings an additional athletic dimension to the offense.

The possibility of facing a mobile quarterback adds another layer to Texas A&M's defensive preparation. Ratcliffe said dual-threat quarterbacks are particularly difficult because their running ability creates another number for the defense to account for.

Still, he believes the defense can build on its recent progress against the run. After struggling in that area earlier in the season, Ratcliffe said the coaching staff made it a major emphasis in meetings and practices, and the results have started to improve.

The challenge now is maintaining that level of play for all four quarters.

Texas A&M has found itself in a similar position in recent weeks, playing competitive football for much of the game before struggling to close things out in the fourth quarter. Ratcliffe said the team must find a way to block out distractions and remain committed when the pressure is highest.

"I think it just takes a commitment, honestly," Ratcliffe said. "It's just whoever wants to win, whoever can block out all the noise, block out all the distraction, just say I'm winning this game."

The defensive leader acknowledged that the atmosphere around the team has been difficult following several disappointing results. With three games remaining, however, he believes the Aggies still have an opportunity to show what they can accomplish.

As a captain, Ratcliffe said he has tried to keep teammates encouraged, reminding them that there is still time to make something of the season. He also emphasized the importance of bringing positive energy to practice and supporting teammates through difficult stretches.

For Norman, the opportunity to play in the SEC remains a major source of motivation. Despite the team's record and recent struggles, he views every opportunity to compete as something worth appreciating.

"Just to be able to go out and play my best football every day is a blessing," Norman said.

Texas A&M will have the added benefit of returning to Kyle Field, where the Aggies expect another energetic atmosphere for their matchup against a top-10 opponent. The game will feature another blackout, giving the 12th Man an opportunity to create the kind of environment that has made Kyle Field one of the most recognizable venues in college football.

Elko acknowledged the importance of delivering a performance that matches the enthusiasm of the fan base, especially during a difficult stretch of the season.

"This fan base deserves a product on Saturday that matches their enthusiasm and what they do for us," Elko said. "That's our job."

For the Aggies, Saturday represents more than another opportunity to add a win to the record. It is a chance to demonstrate progress, correct the mistakes that have plagued the offense, and show that the defensive improvements against the run can carry over against another physical SEC opponent.

With Tennessee bringing one of the conference's most productive rushing attacks into College Station, Texas A&M will have little room for mistakes. The offense must turn yards into touchdowns, the defense must maintain its discipline and the team must find a way to finish when the game is on the line.

The Aggies have shown flashes of what they can be. Against Tennessee, they will have another opportunity to put all the pieces together in front of the home crowd.

Texas A&M and Tennessee are scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. Central time Saturday at Kyle Field in College Station. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.