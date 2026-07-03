Texas A&M Hall of Famer Keith Mitchell passes away at 52

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Keith Mitchell, a Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame inductee and former All-American linebacker, has died.

Mitchell lettered four seasons for the Aggies from 1993-96 and was a cornerstone of one of the nation's top defensive units. He helped lead Texas A&M to the 1993 Southwest Conference Championship and was a member of the Aggies' undefeated 10-0-1 squad in 1994.

Mitchell earned All-Southwest Conference honors in 1995 before garnering All-Big 12 and All-America recognition following his senior season in 1996.

Inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015, Mitchell remains one of the most accomplished defensive players in program history. He ranks fourth all-time at Texas A&M with 34.0 career sacks and is tied for sixth on the program's single-season sacks list with 14.5 in 1996.

Mitchell went on to play seven seasons in the NFL from 1997-2003 with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. He earned Pro Bowl honors following the 2000 season.