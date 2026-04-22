Texas A&M football standouts prepare for the NFL Draft as a record-breaking class awaits their fate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M is poised to send a massive, potentially record-breaking class of players to the upcoming NFL Draft.

Aggie NFL Draft Prospects

Voice of the Aggies Andrew Monaco believes this is the most talented group of prospects to come out of the program, reflecting head coach Mike Elko's vision for the team's future.

Here is a breakdown of the top Texas A&M prospects looking to take their collegiate success to the NFL stage. The landing spots listed are a mix of team needs and where I see these player developing into their best versions.

Bleacher Report

KC Concepcion, Wide Receiver (Round 1-2)

The most likely player to see his name called in the first round is wide receiver KC Concepcion. Standing just under 6 feet tall, the wideout excels at creating yards after the catch and brings immense value as a returner. His ability to get in and out of his breaks creates the separation teams are looking for.

"I thought the bravado of 'I'm the best wide receiver in this draft' is exactly how he feels, and he just might be," Monaco said.

His lone season at Texas A&M gave Concepcion the opportunity to showcase his talent he flashed his freshman year at NC State.

Concepcion ranks as ESPN's sixth receiver and 32nd over player in the class.

Possible landing spots that would see Concepcion contribute early include the Panthers, 49ers and Chargers.

Texas A&M Athletics

Chase Bisontis, Offensive Guard (Round 1-2)

The other Aggie who has a chance to go on day one of the draft is offensive guard Chase Bisontis. His prototypical size and length at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, to go along with his great athletic testing, make him intriguing to any team needing a plug-and-play interior offensive lineman. Mike Elko has said Bisontis is one of if not the strongest player he has ever coached.

"He's another one that I think you're going to draft him and you're not going to have to worry about Chase Bisontis for a number of years," Monaco said.

Bisontis is ranked as ESPN's second best guard and 33rd overall player.

Good fits for Bisontis include the Vikings, Bills, and Texans.

ESPN

Cashius Howell, Edge Rusher (Round 1-2)

Transferring from Bowling Green to the SEC, Cassius proved he could compete against the best offensive tackles in the country. He projects as an elite pass rusher with an incredibly high motor.

Concerns around Howells arm length have pushed him down some boards but his ability to get to the quarterback in the SEC gives him a proven track record.

"I don't think you can teach compete, and I don't think you can teach motor, and he's got both of those," Monaco said.

Howell is ESPN's sixth ranked edge rusher and 30th overall player. If he is drafted in the First round he will be the third Aggie edge rusher drafted that high since 2017, joining Shemar Stewart and Myles Garrett.

Teams the would fit Howells play style and could realistically pick him include the Dolphins, Saints and Ravens.

Texas A&M Athletics

Dametrious Crownover Jr., Offensive Tackle (Round 2-5)

Dametrious Crownover Jr. held down the right tackle position for two seasons at Texas A&M, converting from tight end. That athletic ability shows as a 6-foot-7, 320-pound tackle who ran a 5.14 in the 40-yard dash. His past season left a lot to be desired, giving up 27 total pressures.

"If someone gives him that time, gives him the teachings, he's another one who might really make a team happy," Monaco said.

A team like the Raiders or Eagles, who have a veteran tackle to teach Crownover and allow him to learn behind them his first season, would help mold the tackle into an NFL starter.

Teams I would like to see draft Crownover include the 49ers, Raiders, and Eagles.

Sports Illustraded

Trey Zuhn, Center/Offensive Tackle (Round 2-5)

The last offensive lineman who could hear his name called in the middle rounds is center Trey Zuhn. Zuhn started most of his season at left tackle but will most likely translate as a center at the next level due to a lack of top-end length. His outstanding 2025 season earned him a shared honor of the top SEC offensive lineman.

"A different Trey Zuhn when he got to that line of scrimmage, and you love that about that," Monaco said.

Zuhn is ESPN's sixth ranked center and the 106th overall player.

Teams I would like to see draft Zuhn include the Commanders, Lions and Ravens.

Sports Illustrated

Nate Boekircher, Tight End (Round 3-5)

Transferring in from Nebraska for his final season, Nate Boekircher’s production does not jump off the page, but NFL scouts have fallen in love with his size and blocking ability. His best role will be as an early-down tight end who can sneak down the seams once or twice a game, filling a similar role to early-career Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

"He is more of a throwback, but I think that plays in the NFL," Monaco said.

Boekircher is ranked as ESPN's 13th tight end and 159th overall player.

Teams I would like to see draft Boekircher include the Seahawks, Broncos, and Falcons.

Sports Illustrated

Taurean York, Linebacker (Round 2-4)

Known for his intense film study and preparation, Taurean York is a sure tackler who served as a primary communicator and leader on the Aggies' defense. The linebacker impressed scouts at Texas A&M's Pro Day running an unofficial 4.52 40 yard dash.

"I don't think you're ever going to have to worry about a practice anywhere, being late for a meeting, learning anything," Monaco said.

York is ranked as ESPN's 16th linebacker and 196th overall player.

Teams I would like to see draft Taurean include the Cowboys, Chargers and Colts.

Houston Chronicle

Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim, Defensive Line (Rounds 2-6)

The interior of the defensive line has been a consistent pipeline to the NFL for Texas A&M. Regis provides a massive presence as a run-stopper, while Onyedim offers versatility to play inside or outside. Both players bring the ability to stop the run and control their gaps.

"Regis and Onyedim were making that tackle at the line of scrimmage, and I think really made that defensive line," Monaco said.

Oyedim is ESPN's 11th ranked defensive tackle and Regis is their 14th ranked defensive tackle. The pair rank 111th and 134th overall respectively.

Teams for both players I could see as a fit include the Lions, Packers and Falcons.

Texas A&M Athletics

Will Lee, Cornerback (Round 3-7)

Opposing quarterbacks actively avoided throwing to Will Lee's side of the field during his time in College Station. He provided blanket coverage and brings a high level of confidence to the secondary, though he will need to adjust to turning his head to the ball at the next level.

"He carries that unwavering confidence, if you will, and I think that will serve him well also," Monaco said.

Lee is ESPN's 12th ranked corner and 105th overall player.

Teams I would like to see draft Lee include the Chiefs, Texans and Buccaneers.

Texas A&M Athletics

Le'Veon Moss, Running Back (Round 4-7)

Moss developed into a complete running back during his time with the Aggies. He is a tough, straight-line runner who excels at picking up yards after contact and running between the tackles.

"I love the way that he has developed into a complete running back," Monaco said.

Moss is ESPN's ninth ranked running back and 143rd overall player.

Teams I want to see draft Moss include the 49ers, Saints and Raiders.