Texas A&M football opens fall camp with eyes on back-to-back 10-win seasons for first time since 1990s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football opened fall camp with the team focused on building the chemistry needed to reach back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since the early 1990s.

First day of fall camp Texas A&M

Defensive lineman DJ Hicks said togetherness has become the team's defining characteristic heading into the season.

"We always try to stick together, you know, we always hang out together. We always got each other's back, and I feel like that's really been our motto this year is just sticking together through anything and if we stay together we can get through anything," Hicks said.

One of the biggest story lines entering camp is an offensive line that lost four starters in the off season. The Aggies brought in talented transfers to fill the void, and Hicks said he is confident in the new group.

"We've got a really talented offensive line, you know, they're going to make us all better just like we're going to make them better, you know. We got dudes like Trayvon and Cohen, all these newer guys that came in, and they're really good players. So, you know, uh, just playing against them every day, going against Mark Nabu and dudes like that every day is no way I can't get better, no way they're not going to get better," Hicks said.

At running back, Reuben Owens enters the season as the room's most experienced option after rushing for 600 yards last year. Owens said he is embracing the responsibility of leading the group.

"You never know when your time is gonna be, you know, running back is a very physical position, very physical things going on in the field, so you got, like, you never know when your time's gonna come, you know, you gotta be, there should be no drop off," Owens said.

The Aggies have one month to prepare before their home opener against Missouri State.