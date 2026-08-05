Texas A&M football opens fall camp with Elko focused on 'doubling down on success'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football opened fall camp Tuesday at Kyle Field in College Station, with head coach Mike Elko setting the tone for what he called the program's most challenging season yet.

Aggie Fall Camp Preview

The Aggies enter fall camp off a College Football Playoff berth, but Elko said the success has raised the stakes rather than eased the pressure.

"This program has had a really hard time doubling down on success. That's our challenge, and that is a challenge and a puzzle that has not been cracked here before. And so I don't, there's not one piece of me that thinks anything is going to be easier. I think this is going to be the most challenging season that we've had," Elko said.

Fall camp serves as the final preparation before the season kicks off. Elko described the offseason as a structured four-quarter process.

"We talk about the offseason kind of being a four quarter offseason, right? Starting back in the winter was quarter one and then spring ball being quarter one, summer training is quarter three, and then fall camp is quarter four," Elko said.

The Aggies sent 10 players to the NFL Draft and lost 30 seniors, prompting the program to rebuild its roster through the transfer portal and a strong freshman class. Elko said open competition across the roster is by design.

"I'm just still a firm believer that when you have 18 to 21 year olds, competition is better. The desire to have to get up every day and fight to earn things is what will ultimately create the development that you need," Elko said.