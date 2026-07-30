Texas A&M football celebrity softball game brings fans and Aggies together before fall camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Defensive end Marco Jones was all business at the plate.

Texas A&M Celebrity Softball Game

For the second consecutive season, Jones reached the finals of the Home Run Derby at Texas A&M football's Celebrity Softball game at Davis Diamond, belting 50 home runs across three rounds of competition to claim the crown. Jones bested tight end Kiotti Armstrong in the finals to take the title His Maroon team won the softball game, 15-12.

There were no jokes or laughter coming from the sophomore, as he stepped into the batter's box, uninterested in playful banter with Derby commentators quarterback Marcel Reed and Associate Head Coach Trooper Taylor.

Jones' biggest challenge came from former A&M softball standout Tori Vidales, who blasted 22 home runs in the semifinals before Jones edged her out with 23. In the finals, Jones hit 15 home runs to secure the win.

Armstrong, who said he hit 23 home runs while playing baseball in high school, was no pushover. He said he is already thinking about next year.

"I'm fixing to get with [strength coach Tommy] Moffitt," Armstrong said with a smile. "Going to change my training up a little bit and get my conditioning up. Be ready."

Armstrong reflected on the night after the game.

"You know, Home Run Derby... wanted to win. You know, my boy Marco, I wish he would have played for the team. And facing TK...it's way harder than it looks on TV, I'm gonna be honest," Armstrong said.

The night opened with fans meeting former players and collecting autographs. Kids in the community were excited to meet the Aggies.

"I have a poster of all the players that I got for my autographs," Jack Hammond said.

The main event celebrity game featured rules like the Savannah Bananas fan catch out rule. Special guests, including head coach Mike Elko, made appearances on the field.

With fall camp beginning next week, summer is drawing to a close for the Aggie football program. For the second straight season, Elko said the celebrity softball game will serve as the official start to the football season.

Armstrong said the event was the perfect way to close out the offseason.

"It's amazing," Armstrong said. "A little break to be able to get out here, have a little fun in front of fans. Loosen up after a long offseason. Just come out here, really just have fun with the guys one more time before we get serious right before the season."

Derrick Scott, a fan in attendance, said the event means more than just a game.

"Man, it's nice. I mean, this is our third year here in College Station," Scott said. "So, just being able to interact with the community and just hanging out...it's fun to come out here and do these things."

Event coordinators plan to continue the annual event in future years.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.