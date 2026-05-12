Texas A&M Football cancels 2027 non-conference game against New Mexico

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M Football program has canceled its match up against New Mexico in 2027. The news was first reported by Alex Miller of the Eagle.

A&M exercised its right to terminate the game contract without financial penalty, which was confirmed by Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

With the announcement, the Aggies have 11 games set for the 2027 season. Two non-conference games against Texas State and Arizona State along with the new nine-game conference schedule in the SEC. A&M will need to find a replacement game to reach 12 games.

New Mexico State announced its replacement Tuesday as they will play a game at Texas Tech.