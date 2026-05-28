Texas A&M football announces early season kickoff times

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KRHD) — The SEC and ESPN announced May 26 the kickoff times and TV designations for the first three Texas A&M football games.

All three games are at home. The Aggies open the season against Missouri State, September 5 at 6 P.M. on ESPN. The Aggies invite Arizona State to Kyle Field September 12 at 11 A.M. on ABC before opening SEC play with Kentucky on September 19 at 2:30 P.M. on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The time for the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown game was announced earlier this year for November 27 at 6:30 P.M.

The remaining 2026 kickoff times will be announced Wednesday, June 10, at 6 p.m.