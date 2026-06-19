Texas A&M defensive lineman Anto Saka brings speed, family values and NFL dreams to Aggieland

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M Aggies are leaning on the transfer portal to retool their roster after losing 10 players to the NFL Draft, and one of the newest faces arriving at Kyle Field is defensive lineman Anto Saka.

Anto Saka Profile

Saka transferred from Northwestern University, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, as one of six siblings in a family that places a high value on education — his father holds a PhD and his mother holds a master's degree.

Football was not always a certainty for Saka. He nearly walked away from the sport entirely before his sophomore year of high school.

"Going into my freshman year, I decided I didn't want to play anymore. I just kind of fell out of love with it, but something in the back of my mind just kept on drawing me to it," Saka said. "I remember my freshman year I would help my father do the chains for my high school, and I remember just standing there holding the holding the chains. I was like, man, I should probably be back out there."

He returned to the game his sophomore year and never looked back. Saka also competed on the track team in high school, running an 11.5 in the 100 meters — a remarkable feat for a defensive lineman.

When asked about the time, he was not entirely satisfied with it.

"I did, not too happy with it either. I feel like I definitely, definitely felt like it was an off day for me. I could have ran a little faster," Saka said.

Graduating from Northwestern was a milestone that carried deep personal meaning for Saka, who described the moment in the context of what his mother has always asked of him.

"The only thing that she wants me to take away and the only thing that she wants from me in life, the only thing I owe her in life is that degree. So it was monumental to get that and kind of get that out of the way for her and for myself. It was big," Saka said.

The success Texas A&M has had developing and attracting transfer talent played a significant role in his decision to come to College Station.

"They brought guys like Cassius Howell, guys like Nick S Gordon. Transfers, and they've had the found of success over here, so I said I wanted to be a part of that. So that played a big part of my decision to come down here," Saka said.

His family back in Baltimore is excited to make the trip to Kyle Field, and Saka said his focus is on contributing to the team while keeping his long-term goals in sight.

"I'm in a great spot. I'm surrounded by great players, great coaches to help me take me to the next level, which I hope is the NFL for me. So, but, uh, first and foremost, I just want to do what I can to help this team go as far as we can," Saka said.

Texas A&M opens the 2026 season against Missouri State at Kyle Field.

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