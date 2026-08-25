Texas A&M defense built on depth, consistency heading into 2026 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill says his unit is trending in the right direction heading into the 2026 season, pointing to improved execution, emerging depth and the development of key players as reasons for optimism.

Lyle Hemphill, Jordan Shaw, and Jamarion Morrow speaking with the media

Hemphill, who coaches from the press box, said stopping the run, forcing turnovers and disrupting the quarterback are the three pillars his defense must execute to be successful this season.

"Number 1, we got to stop the run consistently. Number 2, we got to take the ball away. And number 3, we gotta disrupt the passer. We can never let a quarterback just sit back there and feel comfortable throwing the ball," Hemphill said.

Linebacker depth a silver lining after injury

The linebacker room faced an early setback when Damian went down with an injury, but Hemphill said the absence ended up being a catalyst for growth among younger players.

"Losing Damian for a couple of months was the worst thing in the world for me, but then on the flip side of that, it made some other guys have to step up and really say, hey, I could be the guy. So it really lit a fire under some of the younger guys, which is a really good thing for the program," Hemphill said.

Hemphill also praised linebacker Ray for his offseason transformation, noting that the player struggled to keep up with the scheme in the spring but returned to fall camp firing on all cylinders.

"In spring, he was just trying to keep his head above water. Then we got to the summer and he really dug in, knew what he needed to get better at, and worked his tail off at it," Hemphill said.

Hemphill said his system can be demanding at first but becomes manageable once players internalize it. "Once they get it, it's pretty easy. It's different. We ask a lot of them initially, but once they get it, they got it," he said.

Defensive tackle competition heating up

DJ Hicks has stood out at defensive tackle, but Hemphill said the competition behind him has been equally encouraging. He identified Landon, CJ Mimms, Angelo and Brandon Davis as players capable of contributing in the SEC.

"We've got 5 or 6 guys right now that we think we can play in the SEC," Hemphill said. "I feel like we've really got like 4 or 5 defensive tackles that can play this year."

Hemphill said he also expects to use multiple defensive ends simultaneously, highlighting Sam Membemba as another player who has pushed for playing time. He said the depth at defensive end gives him flexibility throughout a long season.

"I look at a game like 140 plays at the corner position. I'd rather cut it in 3 than cut it in two. If you can just keep some of the tread on those tires as we get into the later part of the season, I think the better off we're going to be," Hemphill said.

Jordan Shaw emerges as nickel standout

Defensive back Jordan Shaw has separated himself in the competition for the nickel spot, with Hemphill crediting his consistency as the defining factor.

"He's just very consistent. Just consistent every day, comes out the same Jordan Shaw. He does his job," Hemphill said.

Shaw said his focus this offseason was on mastering the playbook, adding size and becoming a more vocal leader.

"This offseason I was just trying to really learn the playbook in and out, get bigger, just be more vocal on the field so I could be a leader and push my teammates," Shaw said.

Shaw said daily battles against receivers Mario Fraver and Terry Bussey have sharpened his game heading into the season.

"I honestly feel like those are the best receivers I'm gonna go against all season. So practicing against them every day is just getting me better. So where I go against somebody in the game, it's like nothing I ain't seen," Shaw said.

The defensive back also credited his work against wide receiver KC last season as a major factor in his development, noting that KC's relentless full-speed approach forced him to compete on every rep.

Shaw, who has a 5-month-old son named Elias, said his child is his daily motivation. He said his personal goal for the season is simple: make plays and put his name on the map.

"I'm trying to get picks. I'm trying to make plays. I just want fans to think of me as a playmaker or somebody that gets the ball back," Shaw said.

Morrow embracing expanded role

Running back Jamarion Morrow said he is approaching the season with a new mindset after spending his freshman year learning behind older players in the room.

"Just a freshman last year and now I'm an older guy in the room just taking on a bigger role, trying to understand situations that I'll be in," Morrow said.

Morrow said the biggest lesson he is carrying into the season comes from the mentality of the new offensive coordinator. He also spent time in the offseason working with wide receiver coach AJ on route running, a skill that comes naturally given his background.

"I played a lot of receiver in high school, so it was like second nature," Morrow said.

Morrow praised fellow running back Ruben for his growth, noting that balance — a point of emphasis for Ruben heading into camp — has visibly improved.

"I ain't really seen him fall much this whole camp or in the spring. I know that was a big emphasis for him," Morrow said.

He described Ruben's leadership style as leading by example rather than words, and said the running back room as a whole has benefited from the arrival of freshmen Carson Baker and KJ, who he said have caught on quickly.

"They've been catching on really fast, and they fast in general," Morrow said.