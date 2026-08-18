Texas A&M biggest takeaways from first fall camp scrimmage with two weeks until opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M football completed its first fall camp scrimmage over the weekend, giving head coach Mike Elko insight into where his team stands heading into the final stretch of camp.

Aggie fall camp update from Mike Elko

Elko said the team showed promise but also exposed areas that need work before the season opener.

"Functioned operationally at a really really good level. I thought there was inconsistency on both sides of the ball. I think naturally what happens in a first scrimmage and so now you've got a marker of where you are and now you've got two weeks to really grind," Elko said.

Through two weeks of camp, Elko said he has seen his team and coaching staff grow more comfortable in their roles and responsibilities. He also addressed the performance of quarterback Marcel Reed, pushing back on criticism of Reed's ball security last season.

"I think first of all, he took care of the ball better last year than anyone is giving him credit for. So first of all I think that nobody's ever asked me that before but a lot of his picks last year took that number to where it went were end-of-game, pressing games, trying to catch up and I think there's times in those situations where you are going to put the ball at risk more naturally," Elko said.

Elko also described the current stretch of camp as intense, saying his team was "still in the grind of it."

On the coaching staff, Elko said the new coordinators have embraced the demands of fall camp.

"Your talking about mentality setting the right mindset. I don't think being an OC in training camp is what anybody outside this building thinks it is. It's not able calling plays at all and so I think both guys are doing a really really good job," Elko said.

New offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins said he is excited for the wide receiver room to showcase what he called their individual talents on game days.

"Biggest thing when we talk about recruiting right, you're trying to make a basketball team or what we call the Avengers. Every one of them brings a different character or skillset just as far as being able to attack the ball, play the ball, speed," Wiggins said.

Wiggins expressed frustration with penalties and execution during the scrimmage but said he can see the potential this group has.

"I think sky's the limit when you're kinda talking about what this offense can do if kinda continue to clean those things up right and that's kinda the tale of the season too when you look at our last couple of games right, whether it be Texas or whether it be Miami, if we are able to take care of the ball and run the ball consistently, its probably a totally different outcome. That's kinda what we are talking about when we pop on the film. Like all these if's and but's, lets get to it to where we actually have the opportunity to do it. Trying to build these championship habits and have the elite outcomes," Wiggins said.

The Aggies have two weeks remaining in fall camp before their season opener against Missouri State.