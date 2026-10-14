Texas A&M basketball finds its rhythm ahead of SEC Media Days

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — As Texas A&M prepares for SEC Media Days and the start of another basketball season under head coach Bucky McMillan, the Aggies are beginning to see their offseason work translate to the court. Improved conditioning, growing chemistry, and increased offensive versatility have encouraged McMillan about the direction of his team, while guard PJ Haggerty enters the season with high expectations of his own after being named to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team.

Following a recent scrimmage against Grand Canyon, McMillan said the Aggies are progressing at a similar rate to where his team stood at this point last season, with several players showing noticeable improvement. The scrimmage provided an opportunity to experiment with rotations and evaluate players in different roles before the games begin to count.

“I think we’re probably headed where we were this time last year, which is good to see,” McMillan said. “Players I thought would play well, played well, and had a couple of guys I thought really kind of took it to another level.”

Among those who impressed McMillan was forward Cade Phillips, who is working his way back from injury. The coach also praised Haggerty’s ability to get to the free-throw line and the contributions of players such as Pope, Lucas Walls and Nico, particularly as younger players adjust to the demands of college basketball.

The progress has extended beyond individual performances. McMillan said the team is in better physical condition than it was at the same stage last season, when it took approximately eight games for the Aggies to reach the conditioning level he wanted. This preseason, the staff has emphasized longer practices and sustained play with fewer breaks to prepare players for the relentless pace of McMillan’s system.

“One of our goals this year, above all else, by the time we get to game one, we’re going to get in shape,” McMillan said. “Even if practice is going to be sloppier because we’re going longer with no breaks, we’re in better shape right now.”

That conditioning is essential to what McMillan calls “Buckyball,” a system built around constant pressure, quick decisions, and an immediate response to every possession. The Aggies want to pick up defensively whether an opponent makes or misses a shot, then push the ball in transition and prevent defenses from getting comfortable.

Executing that approach requires players to process information quickly and understand their responsibilities across multiple positions. With a roster featuring several new faces, Texas A&M has spent the preseason building those habits and establishing the defensive identity McMillan believes will determine how far the team can go.

Haggerty said the recent scrimmage offered a valuable opportunity to evaluate that progress, particularly on the defensive end. The Aggies have spent time reviewing film, focusing on rebounding, boxing out, maintaining ball pressure, and getting into the correct defensive positions.

“I think our ball pressure, like defense, I think we sped them up a lot, got into them the whole game, and it helped our offense a lot,” Haggerty said. “Offense flowed more with our defense picking up.”

Haggerty has also embraced the responsibility of helping bring the group together. While his scoring ability is expected to be a major part of Texas A&M’s offense, he said becoming a more vocal leader has been one of his primary focuses during the preseason.

“I’ve just been focusing on being a leader,” Haggerty said. “I know what I’m capable of. My teammates, they know what I’m capable of. So just coming in and being a leader and trying to lead the way.”

For Haggerty, leadership means communicating more consistently, getting out of his shell and learning how to approach teammates during both good and difficult stretches. He believes the team is developing the chemistry necessary to succeed, aided by time spent together away from the court and the opportunity to compete against opponents beyond their daily practices.

On the floor, his ability to create offense in different ways gives Texas A&M a dimension McMillan believes was missing from last season’s roster. The coach described Haggerty as an intelligent player who understands spacing, recognizes defensive rotations and uses a distinctive pace to create scoring opportunities.

“PJ is a super smart player,” McMillan said. “PJ knows how to play basketball, so he sees rotations, he makes the right pass, he’s elite at getting fouled.”

McMillan also values Haggerty’s versatility. He can initiate the offense in transition, create opportunities in the half court or operate without the ball, allowing the Aggies to adjust their approach depending on the matchup. His ability to attack the paint and draw fouls should also complement a roster with more players capable of creating their own shots.

That versatility makes Haggerty’s preseason recognition particularly notable as the team approaches SEC Media Days. Named to the Preseason All-SEC Third Team, the guard welcomed the acknowledgment but made clear he believes his potential extends beyond that designation.

“It was a blessing,” Haggerty said. “Any being recognized for anything with basketball is a blessing, I would say.”

However, when asked whether he agreed with his placement on the third team, Haggerty did not shy away from his disagreement.

“Do I agree with it? No,” Haggerty said. “It’s just their opinion. Everybody has their own opinion, but we’ll see when the season ends.”

Asked where he believes he belongs, Haggerty was equally direct.

“Me personally, I think I’m the best player,” he said. “But they have their own opinion. Like I said, end of the season, we’ll see.”

The comments reflect the confidence Haggerty brings to College Station, but his focus remains on turning that confidence into production. He said he is comfortable both initiating the offense and creating opportunities for teammates, and he credited McMillan’s defensive system with helping him improve his awareness, positioning, and ability to apply pressure consistently.

Haggerty is not the only Aggie whose progress has encouraged the coaching staff. Mackenzie Mgbako is also working toward a productive season after spending significant time away from the team last year while recovering from injury. Now feeling healthier, Mgbako said he is excited about the team's development and believes the scrimmage against Grand Canyon demonstrated how far the group has come.

“We’re looking really good, bro, really good,” Mgbako said. “Gotta clean up a few things, but we’re looking really good.”

Mgbako has focused on rebounding, communicating defensively and making quicker decisions offensively. Rather than forcing plays, he wants to keep his game simple, make the first pass when it is available, and use his physicality to extend possessions. McMillan has seen the difference and expects Mgbako to have a strong season.

“He’s going to have a good year, really good year,” McMillan said. “He’s improved on a lot of things. His body’s great. He’s powerful. He shoots it well. He’s making good decisions.”

McMillan believes improved conditioning has helped Mgbako regain confidence and play effectively through fatigue. The forward has also emphasized rebounding as a way to contribute beyond scoring, an area McMillan expects to be a strength for a team that is longer and stronger than last season's group.

For Mgbako, simply being healthy enough to participate consistently has been meaningful after a difficult stretch of recovery.

“Just being able to be in the gym, doing what I love, is just a blessing,” he said.

He credited his family and support staff with helping him navigate the challenges of injury, explaining that the experience taught him patience and the importance of continuing to move forward. His return provides the Aggies with another versatile player as they work to establish a more balanced offensive attack.

McMillan believes that balance could be one of the biggest differences between this team and last season’s group. The Aggies often relied on extended sequences of drives and passes to create open three-point attempts, but the current roster has several players capable of beating defenders individually, attacking the basket and drawing fouls. Those opportunities should also create more space for perimeter shooters.

“If we take the right shots, we should be above 35” percent from three-point range, McMillan said, stressing that shot selection matters just as much as shooting ability.

The coach also expects improved rim protection and rebounding to help Texas A&M compete through the demanding SEC schedule. With a deeper roster, however, competition for playing time will be another storyline to watch. McMillan typically uses a rotation of around 10 players and has made it clear that minutes will be earned rather than guaranteed.

As the Aggies prepare for the season and the conversations that will accompany SEC Media Days, McMillan's priority is ensuring the team reaches its potential rather than setting an arbitrary ceiling. He expects the conference schedule to provide a demanding test, requiring the group to remain resilient through both winning and losing stretches.

“If you can compete in our league, you can compete versus anybody,” McMillan said.

For Texas A&M, the early signs are encouraging. Improved conditioning, developing chemistry and the return of a healthy Mgbako offer reasons for optimism, while Haggerty gives the Aggies a confident offensive leader motivated to outperform his preseason recognition.

The next step is translating that progress into consistent performances once the season begins. Haggerty has made his expectations clear, Mgbako is eager to make the most of his return, and McMillan believes his team is building toward the kind of basketball that can compete with anyone.

The preseason rankings may offer an early snapshot of how the Aggies are viewed across the SEC, but Haggerty is ready to let the season determine where he and Texas A&M ultimately stand.