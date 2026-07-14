Texas A&M basketball ahead of schedule this offseason, Coach Bucky McMillan says

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan says the Aggies are ahead of schedule this offseason, while forward Mackenzie Mgbako works his way back from injury.

Aggie Basketball Offseason Update

Texas A&M basketball head coach Bucky McMillan says the Aggies are ahead of schedule this offseason, but still sees areas where the team can improve heading into the 2025-26 season.

McMillan spoke with reporters Monday outside Reed Arena in College Station, expressing confidence in the team's physical development while acknowledging the new roster still has work to do.

"We're definitely longer. We look more the part. It's gonna be harder to score on us in the half court," McMillan said. "Because they were smaller, they have a little more skill, could pass it, could see the game, all that, and you can take it for granted sometimes. This group's got a little ways to go with that."

With a longer roster this season, McMillan said the focus shifts to developing the team's shooting and offensive processing — areas where last year's group excelled.

"Last year's group came in here, could shoot it to death," he said. "Right now, we can have a 2-on-1 break and can't figure out who to throw it to right now. There's only one other option, right? And it's not me standing out of bounds. So we gotta keep getting that part of our game."

McMillan noted the team finished as the third-best defense in the SEC analytically during league play last season — a distinction he said he was especially proud of given the team's lack of size.

Mgbako returns to court after season-ending injury

Forward Mackenzie Mgbako is working his way back after suffering a season-ending foot injury and says the environment in Texas has played a major role in his recovery.

"Being back here in Texas is really a testimony to how important the atmosphere you're in helps propel you forward," Mgbako said. "Just being around the coaches, around the guys, around this — you know it's a mecca. You know Texas is a mecca of sports. I feel like, uh, football, basketball, softball, volleyball, you know, it's just one this year. So it's, it's really nice."

Mgbako said he was in a boot for approximately 12 months following treatment in New York before returning to the weight room and eventually the court. Last week marked his first week of full-contact practice.

McMillan said Mgbako's toughness has never been in question — noting the forward played through a broken foot before the injury ultimately ended his season.

"He played on a broken foot. He's just one of these really strong-willed people, always in the gym," McMillan said. "This guy had broken bones in his foot playing because he just felt like his mind could overcome it."

Because of that mentality, McMillan said the coaching staff has to monitor Mgbako's workload carefully.

Mgbako said he is taking a measured approach to the rest of the offseason.

"I think I would wanna take a slower approach to it. You know, it is the summertime — time to work on my body, my mental health and everything of that nature," Mgbako said. "When the time comes, everybody's gonna know the time is here."

Returners helping install team culture

McMillan said returning players have been instrumental in helping new additions learn the program's system and culture.

"The new guys will be an adjustment period for them, but him and Lucas Walls has helped a lot with that," McMillan said. "Lucas, I mean, he played for me for years at Stanford. His high school coach, we know them well. They kind of started doing some of the things we do before he even got there. So Josh helped a lot last year. Lucas is helping this year."

Mgbako also had high praise for his new teammates.

"I feel like Jamie made a big jump from last year to this year. PJ is obviously very talented on the court, on the ball and off the ball. Jalen Shelly, Lucas — you know, JR, just Zach coming back onto the scene as well. You know, everybody's just really a talented group of guys," Mgbako said.

The Aggies are scheduled to compete in the Bahama Mar Hoop Summer League beginning August 3.

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