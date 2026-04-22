Texas A&M Basketball adds transfer guard and former NBA G League player Bryson Warren

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Former G League guard Bryson Warren has committed to Texas A&M first reported by Jonathan Givony.

Warren has spent the past three seasons playing for NBA affiliates. His first two seasons, he played for the Sioux Fall Skyforce, the Miami Heat affiliate, before playing last season in Westchester.

Coming out of Link Academy, Warren chose to play for Overtime Elite, where he spent one season before declaring for the 2024 NBA draft. He was not selected and signed with the Skyforce.

The six-foot-three guard broke out as a scorer this past season. In 21 games he averaged 19.8 points on over 11 threes attempted a game. His play making has also improved each year averaging five assists per game to only 1.9 turnovers this past season.

Warren will now be at the discretion of the NCAA as he will look for college eligibility. However, he has a stronger case than others who have come back. Former Baylor Bear James Nnaji was drafted, had played in NBA minutes and was still given four years of eligibility.

He joins former Kansas State guard PJ Haggerty and Tennessee forward and Cade Phillips in the Aggies 2026 transfer portal class.