Texas A&M Basketball adds Jordan Pope with Bryson Warren's eligibility denied

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has received mixed roster news this offseason, losing one guard to an NCAA eligibility ruling while adding another via the transfer portal.

Texas A&M guard Bryson Warren has been ruled ineligible for the 2026-27 season by the NCAA, per reports from TexAgs. Warren, who previously played in the NBA's G-League, committed to Texas A&M in the spring but faced a battle with the NCAA to be granted eligibility. He had already been added to the team's official roster for the upcoming campaign.

To help fill the void, Texas transfer guard Jordan Pope has committed to Texas A&M, his agents at Momentous Sports told On3.

The 6'1" senior averaged 13.1 points per game last season, shooting 37.2% from three. He scored 20 or more points in 4 games, including a season-high 30 points in an overtime loss to Oklahoma.

Pope began his college career at Oregon State before transferring to Texas, where he averaged 17.6 points per game as a sophomore over 2 seasons with the Longhorns.

Pope was recently granted a fifth year of eligibility through an injunction in a Colorado court ruling, which challenged the NCAA's new age-based eligibility rules.