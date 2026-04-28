Texas A&M Basketball adds Jalen Reece to 2026-2027 roster from SEC rival LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M men's basketball head coach Bucky McMillan announced Tuesday the addition of SEC transfer Jalen Reece to the 2026-27 roster.

Reece, a 6-foot, 185-pound guard, comes to College Station after spending his freshman year at LSU. He played in all 32 games for the Tigers, making 10 starts that all came during SEC action.

In league play, Reece averaged 30.8 minutes, 7.1 points, and 4.7 assists per game. He finished the season ranking third in the conference with a 2.8 assist-to-turnover ratio and 12th overall with 3.6 assists per game.

The rising sophomore scored in double figures eight times against SEC opponents. He posted a season-high 17 points against the Aggies in the regular-season finale and registered the lone double-double of his college career with 11 points and 10 assists against Ole Miss.

Before his college career, Reece was a standout at Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Florida. As a senior, he averaged 22 points, 7.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 steals per game. He was also a three-time first-team all-state honoree.

